2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West (LIVE RECAP)

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

December 6 – 9

University of Iowa Recreation Center

Iowa City, IA

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Starting an hour after the east championships in Knoxville, the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in Iowa City also began on Wednesday with the 200 medley and 800 free relays. With a wide-reaching field that spans into Texas and all the way west to swimming hot spots in California and Colorado, the west championships have a very diverse field.

Girls’ 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

Jrs West – 1:38.85 – Fort Collins Area Swim Team (Stewart, Bartel, Gillilan, Alons) – 2016

SC Juniors Meet (combined) – 1:38.48 – Cardinal Aquatics (Wheeler, Wheeler, Tichenor, Albiero) – 2017

Whether they knew it or not before racing began in Iowa City, the 2016 SC Juniors record in the girls’ 200 medley relay was broken in Knoxville on Thursday before racing began in Iowa City.

And after a brief stint in possession of the Kentuckians, the relay is back in the hands of the same quartet that broke it last year. Bayley Stewart, Zoe Bartel, Coleen Gillilan, and Kylee Alons combined for a 1:37.65, which besides breaking the Meet Record also breaks their own 15-18 National Age Group Record (Cardinal Aquatics had a 14-year old on the relay, and so wasn’t eligible to break that record). Fort Collins’ group set that record once at last year’s Winter Juniors, and then shaved another .01 seconds off it.

A comparison of last season’s splits to this season’s:

OLD MEET RECORD OLD NAG RECORD NEW RECORD 2016 Junior Championships – West 2017 Iowa City Sectionals 2017 Junior Championships – West Bayley Stewart 25.49 25.73 25.26 Zoe Bartel 27.47 27.24 27.08 Coleen Gillilan 24.05 23.93 23.56 Kylee Alons 21.84 21.94 21.75 Total Time 1:38.85 1:38.84 1:27.65

Scottsdale Aquatic Club took 2nd place in 1:40.07, which is two-and-a-half seconds back. Claire Grover split 27.08 on the breaststroke leg for Scottsdale, matching Bartel’s split from the winning group.

Among other highlight splits was a 23.55 fly leg from World Chanpionship team member Dakota Luther on Austin Swim Club’s 11th-place relay; anda 27.34 from Jacqueline Basham on Brea Aquatics’ ‘B’ relay that finished 36th overall.

Boys’ 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals