2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- December 6 – 9
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center
- Knoxville, TN
- Live results
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
Swimming at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet in Knoxville, Tennessee, 16-year old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays jumped to 3rd on the all-time USA Swimming 15-16 age group list in the 200 yard free.
Foster led off his team’s 2nd-place relay with a 1:33.76, which was the fastest split of the night at either of the two championship sites. He was .02 seconds faster than Drew Kibler’s leadoff, who is the National Age Group Record holder for 15-16s (but is now 17).
Foster’s swim moves him ahead of Maxime Rooney for 3rd place. Rooney spent almost 2 years as the record-holder in this event.
Fastest 15-16s, 200 yard free, USA Swimming history:
- Drew Kibler, 2017 – 1:33.30
- Jack Walker, 2016 – 1:33.73
- Carson Foster, 2017 – 1:33.76
- Maxime Rooney, 2014 – 1:34.57
- Trey Freeman, 2017 – 1:34.92
- Kyle Gornay, 2013 – 1:34.99
- Dylan Carter, 2012 – 1:35.29
- Andrew Seliskar, 2013 – 1:35.34
- Michael Domagala, 2012 – 1:35.49
- Caeleb Dressel, 2013 – 1:35.51
2 Comments on "Carson Foster Jumps to #3 in All-Time 15-16 200 Free Rankings"
Sky’s the limit for this kid can’t wait for his individual swims
Shout out to the sleepy timer checking his Instagram.