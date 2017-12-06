Carson Foster Jumps to #3 in All-Time 15-16 200 Free Rankings

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Swimming at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet in Knoxville, Tennessee, 16-year old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays jumped to 3rd on the all-time USA Swimming 15-16 age group list in the 200 yard free.

Foster led off his team’s 2nd-place relay with a 1:33.76, which was the fastest split of the night at either of the two championship sites. He was .02 seconds faster than Drew Kibler’s leadoff, who is the National Age Group Record holder for 15-16s (but is now 17).

Foster’s swim moves him ahead of Maxime Rooney for 3rd place. Rooney spent almost 2 years as the record-holder in this event.

Fastest 15-16s, 200 yard free, USA Swimming history: