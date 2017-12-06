Carson Foster Jumps to #3 in All-Time 15-16 200 Free Rankings

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 2

December 06th, 2017 National, News

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Swimming at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet in Knoxville, Tennessee, 16-year old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays jumped to 3rd on the all-time USA Swimming 15-16 age group list in the 200 yard free.

Foster led off his team’s 2nd-place relay with a 1:33.76, which was the fastest split of the night at either of the two championship sites. He was .02 seconds faster than Drew Kibler’s leadoff, who is the National Age Group Record holder for 15-16s (but is now 17).

Foster’s swim moves him ahead of Maxime Rooney for 3rd place. Rooney spent almost 2 years as the record-holder in this event.

Fastest 15-16s, 200 yard free, USA Swimming history:

  1. Drew Kibler, 2017 – 1:33.30
  2. Jack Walker, 2016 – 1:33.73
  3. Carson Foster, 2017 – 1:33.76
  4. Maxime Rooney, 2014 – 1:34.57
  5. Trey Freeman, 2017 – 1:34.92
  6. Kyle Gornay, 2013 – 1:34.99
  7. Dylan Carter, 2012 – 1:35.29
  8. Andrew Seliskar, 2013 – 1:35.34
  9. Michael Domagala, 2012 – 1:35.49
  10. Caeleb Dressel, 2013 – 1:35.51

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Carson Foster Jumps to #3 in All-Time 15-16 200 Free Rankings"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Uberfan

Sky’s the limit for this kid can’t wait for his individual swims

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes 5 seconds ago
coacherik

Shout out to the sleepy timer checking his Instagram.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes 24 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »