2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships kick off tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. After diving, Stanford leads the way with 154 points, followed by USC (123) and Arizona State (88). Stanford will be fighting to defend their title, but they’ll have their hands full with a tough Cal team hot on their heels. The diving boost helps, though, as Cal is currently 5th with 37 points behind Utah’s 41.

Tonight’s action will feature several world class swimmers, including Olympians Ryan Murphy, Santo Condorelli, Dylan Carter, and Long Gutierrez. We’ll also get a first look at some of the nation’s top freshman talent in conference action, as Grant Shoults, True Sweetser, Michael Jensen, Pawel Sendyk, and ‘Aukai Lileikis will all be swimming in their first Pac-12 meet.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:25.05

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:25.86

Conference Record: Cal (2015)- 1:22.40

Championship Record: Arizona (2014)- 1:23.50

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY