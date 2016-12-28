2016 Swammy Awards: U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year

To see all of our 2016 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here

2016 U.S. MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MICHAEL PHELPS

As if Michael Phelps hadn’t already accomplished enough during his career, he further cemented his status as the most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time with his performance in Rio. This summer’s Olympic Games, which served as a swan song for his swimming career, saw Phelps win another 6 Olympic medals. While his individual accomplishments were incredible, his contributions to USA Swimming’s performance as a whole were undeniable.

Following his performances in Rio, Phelps had added 6 medals to the USA’s total, including 5 gold medals and 1 silver. In addition to 3 relay golds, he won the 200 fly and 200 IM, and tied for silver in the 100 fly. In the final Rio 2016 swimming medal table, the U.S. led the pack with 16 golds. Phelps played a role in nearly a third of them. The only male swimmer to come close to matching his medal haul was Nathan Adrian, who won 2 individual bronze medals and 2 relay golds to earn 4 total. Phelps was also the only U.S. male swimmer to win 3 medals individually.

Phelps’ overall contributions to USA Swimming at the Rio Olympics can also be gleaned from his relay performances. Despite the uncertainy surrounding his spot on the freestyle relays, the long-time USA veteran helped the Americans to gold in both the 4×100 free relay and 4×200 free relay. Though he opted out of the 100 and 200 freestyles at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Phelps stepped up when it counted. His 47.12 split on the 2nd leg of the winning 400 free relay was the fastest split he’d ever done in his career. Later in the meet, he stepped up for the 800 free relay, anchoring in 1:45.26 to help the USA win another relay gold. In the final swim of his career, Phelps took on the fly leg of the American medley relay. Team USA trailed Great Britain after Adam Peaty‘s monster breaststroke leg, but Phelps put the Americans back into the lead to help them sweep the Olympic relays.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

In no particular order