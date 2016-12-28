Penny Oleksiak Named Canadian Press Female Athlete of 2016

Young Canadian star Penny Oleksiak continues to reel in accolades after a stellar summer in Rio and continued success on the international stage at the 2016 FINA World SC Championships. This week, she was voted the Female Athlete of the Year by the Canadian press in a landslide victory. According to an article from Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Oleksiak took a whopping 94% of the votes in an annual survey given out to numerous news sources across Canada.

This is far from the first note of recognition for the 16-year-old sprinter this year. In September, Swimming Canada named her their female swimmer of the year. Earlier this month, she was awarded the 2016 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year. Additionally, Oleksiak has already won 2016 Swammy Awards for breakout swimmer of the year and Canadian female swimmer of the year.

Oleksiak tied with American Simone Manuel for the 100m freestyle gold in Rio in a stunning upset over the Aussie Campbell sisters and Swedish star Sarah Sjöström. Additionally, Oleksiak was a key leg on Canada’s freestyle relays, where they earned bronzes in both. She continued to act as Canada’s sprint leader with a bronze medal in the 100m free and impressive relay showings at the 2016 FINA SC Worlds in Windsor this month.