200 Fly World Record Holder Daiya Seto Hits 59.79 100 Breast PB

2019 JAPAN OPEN

While competing on night 1 of the 2019 Japan Open, reigning SCM 200 fly World Record holder Daiya Seto threw down an eye-catching performance in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

After establishing himself as the 2nd seeded swimmer already from the heats with a new personal best of 1:00.14, 25-year-old Seto fired off his first-ever sub-minute 100m breaststroke time of 59.79 to finish with the silver. Splits for Seto include a 28.18 opener, while the 400m IM Olympic bronze medalist closed in 31.61.

Along with his 200m fly World Record, Seto is an accomplished IMer as well, owning the aforementioned Olympic bronze from Rio, but also holding the 400m IM bronze from last year’s Pan Pacific Championships. He’s already fired off a big-time 1:56.69 200m IM from the Japan Swim in April, a time which renders the Japanese star as the 3rd ranked swimmer in the world right now.

Winning the 100m breast final tonight ahead of Seto was two-time Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki. The 27-year-old bronze medalist from last year’s Short Course World Championships finally dipped under the 59.38 QT for Gwangju after having missed the mark at the first qualifying meet.

Seto finished ahead of bronze medalist Ippei Watanabe tonight, as the reigning 200m breast World Record holder settled for 3rd in 1:00.17.

Look for Seto to battle Singapore’s Joseph Schooling and Hungary’s Kristof Milak in the 100m and 200m fly events here in Tokyo later in the meet.