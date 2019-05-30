Practice + Pancakes: Zane Grothe Goes the Distance… Kick

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

It was another wonderful day in Bloomington, Indiana. And that means another wonderful day of fast swimming. On this Tuesday morning, there were 2 groups in the water at the Hoosiers’ practice. While assistant Kirk Grand hasn’t quite made the trek out west to Colorado Springs yet, the sprint group are already starting to transition to the style of new coach Jonty Skinner. This was the first week that Grand was implementing Skinner’s workouts at IU, and this was the same workout that Skinner had his sprinters doing in Tuscaloosa that day. While it is more of an “aerobic” workout for the sprint group, make no mistake. They’re still going fast.

On the other side of the pool, for everyone else Tuesday mornings means kick set. Todays was fairly simple:

500

5×200

5×100

Depending on your kicking proficiency, interval bases ranged from 1:45-1:30. The exception: Zane Grothe, who did it all straight through on a 1:25 base. This was highlighted by a strong finish on his final 100, clocking a 1:14 100m kick to cap the set.