Division I Player of the Year Makenzie Fischer Leads Water Polo All-Americans

Fifty-four student-athletes representing 25 institutions have been tabbed as Division I women’s water polo All-Americans by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC).

Headlining the group are six players each from the national champion Stanford Cardinal and the runnerup USC Trojans.

Leading the honorees as the Division I Player of the Year is Makenzie Fischer from Stanford. Fischer, who is a finalist for the 2019 Cutino Award alongside fellow first teamers Amanda Longan and Paige Hauschild from USC, was the 2019 NCAA Tournament MVP and also the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year. Fischer netted a career-high 84 goals, at least one in all 24 of her appearances, averaging an MPSF best 3.50 goals per game.

Fischer’s coach John Tanner was tabbed as the Division I Coach of the Year. The national honor, the sixth of his career (also 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017), follows his MPSF record sixth Coach of the Year honor.

Breaking Down the All-America honorees

Fourteen schools boasted two or more selections, while 11 institutions placed one player on the first, second, third or honorable mention teams.

Behind Stanford and USC, UCLA garnered five selection, followed by four by Cal, three each by Michigan and Loyola Marymount.

Arizona State, Hawaii, Marist, Pacific, Princeton, UC Davis, UC Irvine and Wagner saw two players make the listings.

Brown, Bucknell, Cal Baptist, Fresno State, Harvard, Indiana, Long Beach State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Siena and UC Santa Barbara rounded out the group with one selection apiece.

Standout players among the honorees in addition to Longan, Hauschild and Fischer are:

2019 ACWPA All-America Teams