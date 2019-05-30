Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Division I Player of the Year Makenzie Fischer Leads Water Polo All-Americans

Fifty-four student-athletes representing 25 institutions have been tabbed as Division I women’s water polo All-Americans by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC).

Headlining the group are six players each from the national champion Stanford Cardinal and the runnerup USC Trojans.

Leading the honorees as the Division I Player of the Year is Makenzie Fischer from Stanford. Fischer, who is a finalist for the 2019 Cutino Award alongside fellow first teamers Amanda Longan and Paige Hauschild from USC, was the 2019 NCAA Tournament MVP and also the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Player of the Year. Fischer netted a career-high 84 goals, at least one in all 24 of her appearances, averaging an MPSF best 3.50 goals per game.

Fischer’s coach John Tanner was tabbed as the Division I Coach of the Year. The national honor, the sixth of his career (also 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017), follows his MPSF record sixth Coach of the Year honor.

Breaking Down the All-America honorees

Fourteen schools boasted two or more selections, while 11 institutions placed one player on the first, second, third or honorable mention teams.

Behind Stanford and USC, UCLA garnered five selection, followed by four by Cal, three each by Michigan and Loyola Marymount.

Arizona State, Hawaii, Marist, Pacific, Princeton, UC Davis, UC Irvine and Wagner saw two players make the listings.

Brown, Bucknell, Cal Baptist, Fresno State, Harvard, Indiana, Long Beach State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Siena and UC Santa Barbara rounded out the group with one selection apiece.

Standout players among the honorees in addition to Longan, Hauschild and Fischer are:

2019 ACWPA All-America Teams

First Team
Amanda Longan (Goalie) USC
Paige Hauschild USC
Maud Megens USC
Makenzie Fischer Stanford
Aria Fischer Stanford
Kitty Lynn Joustra Cal
Maddie Musselman UCLA
Irene Gonzalez Hawaii
Second Team
Emalia Eichelberger (Goalie) Stanford
Kat Klass Stanford
Maud Koopman Arizona State
Emma Wright Cal
Bronte Halligan UCLA
Elyse Lemay-Lavoie Hawaii
Maddy Steere Michigan
Kyra Christmas Pacific
Third Team
Madison Tagg (Goalie) Cal
Tara Prentice UC Irvine
Mary Brooks UC Irvine
Hana Vilanova Loyola Marymount
Ryann Neushul Stanford
Noelle Wijnbelt UC Davis
Kate Pipkin UC Santa Barbara
Julia Sellers Michigan
Honorable Mention
Carlee Kapana (Goalie) UCLA
Marialena Seletopoulou Loyola Marymount
Morgan Molloy Loyola Marymount
Grace Doerfler Marist
Katherine Tijerina Marist
Amy Castellano Princeton
Eliza Britt Princeton
Val Ayala UCLA
Lizette Rozeboom UCLA
Alejandra Anzar USC
Denise Mammolito USC
Kelsey McIntosh USC
Erica Hardy Wagner
Sofia Diaz Alvarez Wagner
Bente Rogge Arizona State
Carissa Perez Brown
Ally Furano Bucknell
Kira O’Donell Cal Baptist
Callie Woodruff Fresno State
Kristen Hong Harvard
Isabella Mandema Indiana
Orsi Hertzka Long Beach State
Emily Bennett San Diego State
Olga Descalzi Portell San Jose State
Diana Fernandez Siena
Sarah Klass Stanford
Brigit Mulder Cal
Emily Byrne UC Davis
Abby Andrews Michigan
Mariana Duarte Pacific

