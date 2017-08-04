18-Year-Old George Harley shocked with 2:10 200 Breast (Video)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN 200 LC METER BREASTSTROKE

American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

US Open Meet: 2:09.73 8/3/2016 Andrew Wilson

GOLD- George Harley, W Australia IS 2:10.57 SILVER- Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 2:11.62 BRONZE- Charlie Swanson, Unattached Michigan 2:12.84

Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur got out to a very fast start, turning at 1:02.18 at the 100. He had well over a second’s lead on Australia’s George Harley out in the outside lane. Tybur fell off pace over the next two 50s, though, and Harley used the opportunity to climb back into the race. Harley finished in 2:10.57, a lifetime best, for the win. Tyber was second with 2:11.62, a full second faster than his prelims swim. Charlie Swanson, unattached from Michigan/NOVA of Virginia took third with 2:12.84.

Michael McBryan from North Carolina Aquatic Club had a great back half to overtake leader Matthew Anderson of Stanford Swimming and win the B final with 2:14.84. Also getting his hand to the wall was François Van Wynsbergheof Team Rebel Aquatics with 2:15.59. Anderson was third with 2:15.68.

Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo won the C final in 2:17.16. Brandon Fronczak of Ohio State was 2:17.93 for 2nd.

Dynamo Swim Club went 1-2 in the D final with Brooks Merkle (2:19.79) over Raunak Khosla (2:19.93).