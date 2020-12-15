15-Year-Old Southam Drops 1 Second In 50 Free For 22.91 Aussie Age Record

2020 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year-old Flynn Southam already made his presence known big-time at these 2020 Queensland Championships.

The Bond teen reaped gold in his age group’s 100m freestyle event, but did so in record-breaking fashion, firing off a monster result of 49.65 to overtake Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ longstanding age mark of 49.68 that had been on the books as the Australian record for 15-year-olds since 2014. You can read more about Southam’s 100m free performance here.



Racing in the 50m free this evening in Brisbane, Southam ground out a personal best of 22.91. This checks-in as the teen’s first-ever outing under the 23-second barrier, overtaking the previous Aussie age record of 23.03 set by Maxwell Haumi a decade ago.

Remarkably, Southam’s PB entering these championships was marked by the 23.91 he logged just last month at the Queensland Medal Shots Preparation Meet. Prior to that affair, the teen had never been under 24 seconds.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Southam has entered entirely new territory with his 22.91, dropping exactly one second in less than one month with his impressive age group victory.

In the open category, Southam’s 22.91 time tonight would have rendered him in 10th place.