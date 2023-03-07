15-Year-Old Max Carlsen Drops 9:05 1000 FR, #8 15yo All-Time (Carlsbad Sectional Day 4)

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARLSBAD

The final day of the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in Carlsbad, CA, is in the books. The final day of the meet featured the 100 free, 200 back, 200 IM, women’s 1650 free, and men’s 1000 free.

Las Vegas Swim Club 15-year-old Max Carlsen popped off a massive swim en route to winning the men’s 1000 free, posting a 9:05.55. Carlsen took nearly 20 seconds off his previous best with the performance, rising to #8 all-time among 15-year-old boys in the event. He was out in 4:31.86 on the opening 500 of the race, which is particularly notable because his personal best in the 500 free is 4:31.43, a time which he swam at this meet as well.

Coming in second was Pacific Swim’s Julien Rousseau, who touched in 9:06.62. That swim also marks a personal best for Rousseau, who is 16 years old.

The women’s 1650 free went to The Swim Team’s Sydney Willson, 16, who swam a 16:55.81.

UCSD-bound Asia Kozan out of Mission Viejo Nadadores clocked a 48.58 to win the women’s 100 free. The swim marks a new personal best for Kozan, taking nearly half a second off her previous best of 48.96. Crow Canyon Country Club’s Bailey Hartman, 17, came in second with a 49.18, also marking a personal best.

Passeo Aquatics Club 17-year-old Thomas Hadji clocked a 44.31 en route to winning the men’s 100 free. He just touched out Samuel Quarles, a Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite 18-year-old, who came in second with a 44.49.

Mission Viejo Nadadores 16-year-old Teagan O’Dell won the women’s 200 backstroke decisively with a 1:52.89. While she won the race by nearly five seconds, O’Dell’s time came in well off her personal best of 1:51.00, which she swam at Winter Juniors West this past December.

O’Dell then won the women’s 200 IM in 1:55.63, which is just off her lifetime best of 1:55.15. It was a tight turnaround for O’Dell, as she only has the men’s 200 back between her 200 back and 200 IM.

Rose Bowl Aquatics’ Rex Maurer won the men’s 200 back in a new personal best of 1:42.30. The Stanford recruit beat out Evolution Racing Club’s Humberto Najera, who came in second in 1:42.98. Najera’s swim was also a personal best, marking his first time under 1:44 in the event. Najera is a Cal recruit. He and Maurer are both set to begin their collegiate careers this fall.

The men’s 200 IM saw Golden West Swim Club’s Colin Geer win in 1:47.04. The Michigan recruit was just off his personal best of 1:46.36, which he swam at Winter Juniors West this past December. Notably, Najera came in second in that race off a tight turnaround after the 200 back, swimming a 1:47.38.