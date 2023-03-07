Hugo Gonzalez Set To Swim 200 Back At NCAAs For The First Time Since 2018

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 22-25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Live Results

For the first time since 2018, Hugo Gonzalez is opting to swim the 200 back over the 200 breast on the final day of NCAAs.

At 2018 NCAAs, representing Auburn, Gonzalez finished 27th in the 200 back in a time of 1:41.41 (his best time of 1:39.05 back then would have placed sixth overall). He then went on a three-year streak of swimming the 200 breast over the 200 back, being set to race the event at the canceled 2020 NCAAs, placing third in 2021 (1:51.20) and tenth in 2022 (1:51.45).

This year, Gonzalez is arguably in a much better position in the 200 back than the 200 breast. At Pac-12s, he dropped nearly two seconds from his 2018 best to go 1:37.17, which has him seeded second just 0.25 seconds behind his teammate Destin Lasco and makes him just the second swimmer in two years to get under the 1:38-point barrier. Meanwhile, his best time of 1:50.45 would have him seeded fifth in the 200 breast, and he’d have to deal with a plethora of sub-1:50 swimmers such as NCAA record holder Leon Marchand, Max McHugh, and Carles Coll Marti.

Aside from the 200 back, Gonzalez will also been swimming the 200 IM and 400 IM, like he has done for the last three NCAAs that he’s competed at. He’s seeded second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 400 IM, with his 200 IM seed time being a new personal best.

Hugo Gonzalez, 2023 NCAAs Lineup:

200 IM: 1:38.72 (2nd seed)

400 IM: 3:37.65 (4th seed)

200 Back: 1:37.19 (2nd seed)

At NCAAs last year, Gonzalez placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:39.82), won the 400 IM (3:32.88) in a time that was then an NCAA record, and placed tenth in the 200 breast (1:51.45). This season, it will be very difficult for Gonzalez to defend his 400 IM NCAA title against the rising Leon Marchand, who holds the new NCAA record with a best time of 3:31.57.