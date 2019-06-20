14-Year-Old Yi-Xuan Lim Takes Down Over Decade Old 4IM Meet Record At SGP Nats

15TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

More meet records bit the dust on day 2 of the Singapore National Swimming Championships. Although Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was absent from the individual events day, there were still several quick swimmers hitting the OCBC Aquatic Centre pools to keep the fans on their feet.

One such swimmer was 14-year-old Yi-Xuan Lim who ended the night with a huge new meet record in the women’s 400m IM. Hitting the wall in a time of 4:55.41, the teen took gold and surpassed the previous meet mark of 4:58.06 set by Quah Ting Wen way back in 2007, 12 years ago.

Lim’s season-best in the 400mIM rests at the 4:54.92 she clocked for gold at the Singapore National Age Group Championships (SNAGs) this past April.

Lionel Khoo beat out last night’s 200m breast victor Maximillian Ang, in the 100m breast sprint tonight, scoring a new meet record in the process. Touching in a time of 1:02.26, the 24-year-old AquaTech swimmer overtook the previous MR of 1:02.61 he owned himself. Ang wrangled up silver tonight less than half a second later in 1:02.71.

SwimFast’s Christie Chue added another gold to her haul, doubling up on her 200m breast win with the 100m breast victory tonight. The 19-year-old finished in a time of 1:10.12 to win by almost 3 seconds, beating Samantha Yeo’s 1:10.49 meet record from 2013 in the process.

In the men’s 200m free, Malaysia’s national record holder in the event, Welson Sim, powered his way to the gold in a time of 1:48.86. Splitting 53.31/55.55, Sim held off 17-year-old Jonathan Tan, with the latter also getting under the 1:50 barrier in 1:49.93. That surpasses Quah Zheng Wen’s met mark of 1:50.13 set 2 years ago.

Additional Winners: