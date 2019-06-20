Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hennessey Stuart Enjoying Life as a Pro Swimmer and Civil Engineer (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

NC State pro Hennessey Stuart concluded the 2019 Charlotte Ultra with a victory in the 200 backstroke, stopping the clock in 2:02.29. Stuart also took 2nd in the 100 backstroke, behind teammate Coleman Stewart, in 56.16.

Since graduating, in addition to training at a high level, Stuart has began working at a civil engineering firm in Raleigh.

Curious Swimma

Respect to the athletes that stick with the sport after college. While also juggling a regular job.

33 minutes ago
gator

Awesome – swimmers are the best student athletes on the planet!

31 minutes ago

