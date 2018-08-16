Zevnik, Lloyd Nominated by Conferences for Woman of the Year

5 swimmers, 1 diver, and 1 water polo player have been nominated by their conferences for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year honor. The award honors women who have excelled in academics, athletics, service, and leadership in college.
This number is much lower than last year, where 14 swimmers (and 1 water polo player) advanced to this stage of selection.
In the 2nd round of nominations, after each NCAA member institution had the opportunity to put forward one female student-athletes, each conference was tasked with narrowing their members nominations to 2. That reduced the field from 581 to 154. The next step will be to name the Top 30 in September (3 from each Division of the NCAA, then narrowed to 9 finalists (3 from each Division) in early October. The top 30 will be honored at an awards banquet in October 28th in Indianapolis, which includes a weekend of service for those nominees in attendance.
To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and completed eligibility in that sport.
Among the 7 aquatic athletes put forward for the honor by their conferences is Julia Wilson, already the recipient of an NCAA Postgraduate scholarship. At Kenyon, she was a 16-time NCAA Division III All-American with 12 top-5 finishes at the NCAA Division III Championships. She is both Kenyon’s and the North Coast Athletic Conference’s record-holder in the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes. This is the 3rd-straight year in which the NCAC has nominated a Kenyon swimmer for this award.
Another standout on the list is Alexia Zevnik from NC State. Completing her NCAA career after the 2016-2017 season, the Canadian has 12 Division I All-America honors and 7 ACC event titles. She won 5 of those titles as a senior, with a sweep of her individual events (100 back, 20 back, 200 IM), plus two relay wins. She was the runner-up in the 200 back at the 2017 NCAA Championships. She was also named the 2017 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2017 ACC Most Valuable Swimmer, and is a two-time Short Course World Champion representing Canada.
Zevnik’s fellow Commonwealther, Natasha Lloyd of New Zealand, is also nominated. She was a two-time All-American at Auburn.
Aquatic athletes nominated by their conferences are below, with the full list of 2018 conference nominees thereafter.
Kaitlin Wingert of Messiah College was the NCAA Division III Elite 90 Award winner, as the swimmer-or-diver at the 2017 NCAA Championships with the highest GPA. in 2017 became her school’s first-ever swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships., and was named the MAC Conference Swimmer of the Year in both 2017 as a junior and 2018 as a senior.
- Jing Leung, Harvard, diving
- Natasha Lloyd, Auburn, swimming
- Julia Wilson, Kenyon, swimming
- Kaitlin Wingert, Messiah College, swimming
- Ewa Wojciechowska, College of Staten Island, swimming
- Alexia Zevnik, NC State, swimming
- Chloe Barr, Hawaii – Manoa, Water Polo
|Name
|School
|Conference
|Sport(s)
|Daniela Dominguez
|Southeastern Louisiana University
|Southland Conference
|Tennis
|Tyra Abraham
|Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Valarie Allman
|Stanford University
|Pac-12 Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Victoria Alvarez
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|Empire 8
|Field Hockey, Lacrosse
|Adeoluwa Ayoola
|University of Chicago
|University Athletic Association
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Chloe Barr
|University of Hawaii, Manoa
|Big West Conference
|Water Polo
|Sarah Berger
|Walsh University
|Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Rageene Berry
|John Jay College of Criminal Justice
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Tennis
|Bianca Boling
|Grand Canyon University
|Western Athletic Conference
|Softball
|Jada Bonner
|Regis University (Colorado)
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Lacrosse
|Amy Boswell Usevitch
|Brigham Young University
|West Coast Conference
|Volleyball
|Whitney Branham
|California State University, Chico
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|Basketball
|Catarina Braz-Rocha
|Providence College
|Big East Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Alisha Breen
|Montana State University Billings
|Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|Basketball
|Kori Bullard
|Ouachita Baptist University
|Great American Conference
|Basketball, Volleyball
|Madison Cabell
|Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania)
|Northeast Conference
|Softball
|Taylor Cairns
|University of Illinois at Chicago
|Horizon League
|Softball
|Jessie Cardin
|Westfield State University
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Jane Carter
|University of Illinois at Springfield
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|Tennis
|Amy Cashin
|West Virginia University
|Big 12 Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Amber Celen
|Bridgewater College (Virginia)
|Old Dominion Athletic Conf.
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Natalie Cignetti
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|Volleyball
|Sierra Clark
|Wagner College
|Northeast Conference
|Basketball
|Emily Clemens
|Western Illinois University
|Summit League
|Basketball
|Siofra Clerigh Buttner
|Villanova University
|Big East Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Zaria Comer
|Notre Dame of Maryland University
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Basketball, Volleyball
|Kristen Confroy
|University of Maryland, College Park
|Big Ten Conference
|Basketball
|Taryn Cordani
|Ithaca College
|Liberty League
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Jordan Cotleur
|University of Cincinnati
|American Athletic Conference
|Soccer
|Kelly Cousoulis
|Catholic University
|Landmark Conference
|Field Hockey
|Lena Dimmer
|New York Institute of Technology
|East Coast Conference
|Tennis
|Sharon Dorsey
|George Mason University
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Makenzie Duncan
|Saint Mary’s College (Indiana)
|Michigan Intercol. Ath. Assn.
|Softball
|Lyndsey Edwards
|Bethune-Cookman University
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conf.
|Basketball
|Colby Eldridge
|Misericordia University
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Field Hockey
|Amy Enright
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Gymnastics
|Trisana Fairweather
|Claflin University
|Southern Intercol. Ath. Conf.
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Laura Finke
|Thomas More College
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Softball
|Vanessa Freire
|Florida State University
|(Non-core conference)
|Beach Volleyball
|Avery French
|University of California, Irvine
|Big West Conference
|Golf
|Julia Garcia
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|(Non-core conference)
|Fencing
|Emily Gomez
|Eastern Nazarene College
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Softball
|Saioa Gomez de Segura
|Mercyhurst University
|Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|Tennis
|Marie Goodman
|College of Saint Elizabeth
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Softball, Soccer
|Valerie Greische
|Wingate University
|South Atlantic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Kayla Griffith
|Lake Forest College
|(Non-core conference)
|Ice Hockey
|Lauren Hackett
|California Baptist University
|Pacific West Conference
|Volleyball
|Ali Haesele
|University of Illinois at Springfield
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|Softball
|Helene Hall
|Williams College
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Annika Halverson
|Bethel University (Minnesota)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Bryanna Hames
|Elon University
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Janelle Harrison
|University of Hartford
|America East Conference
|Basketball
|Shannon Hart
|Kenyon College
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Field Hockey
|Shani Hava
|Yeshiva University
|Skyline Conference
|Tennis
|Chelsea Hayward
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|East Coast Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Allie Heckemeyer
|Missouri Southern State University
|Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Alyssa Heinstschel
|Ball State University
|Mid-American Conference
|Soccer
|Ashley Henderson
|San Diego State University
|Mountain West Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Amisha Herd
|Marietta College
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Basketball
|Kayla Herr
|Widener University
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Field Hockey
|Delaney Hiegert
|Newman University
|Heartland Conference
|Softball
|Elizabeth Hilfrank
|Gettysburg College
|Centennial Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Sydney Holland
|Winston-Salem State University
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Volleyball
|Kristen Homeyer
|State University of New York at Geneseo
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Desiree Horn
|Alabama State University
|Southwestern Athletic Conf.
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Casey Hovland
|The College of St. Scholastica
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Meghan Illig
|Webster University
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Lily Johnson
|Missouri State University
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Volleyball
|Katherine Judge
|Winthrop University
|Big South Conference
|Lacrosse
|Emily Kinneston
|American University
|Patriot League
|Basketball
|Summer Lanter
|Lee University
|Gulf South Conference
|Soccer
|Helle Leed
|Southern Arkansas University
|Great American Conference
|Golf
|Kayla Leland
|Whitworth University
|Northwest Conference
|Basketball, Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Isabelle Leon
|Olivet College
|Michigan Intercol. Ath. Assn.
|Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
|Jing Leung
|Harvard University
|The Ivy League
|Swimming & Diving
|Olivia Leyva
|California Lutheran University
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf.
|Softball, Soccer
|Alison Lindsay
|Washington University in St. Louis
|University Athletic Association
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Kirsten Littlefield
|University of Mary Washington
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Lacrosse
|Whitney Lloyd
|University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Volleyball
|Natasha Lloyd
|Auburn University
|Southeastern Conference
|Swimming & Diving
|Heather MacLean
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Viktoria Malmros
|St. Edward’s University
|Heartland Conference
|Soccer
|Brenna Martini
|Adelphi University
|Northeast-10
|Softball
|Kaitlyn Mazierski
|St. John Fisher College
|Empire 8
|Softball, Volleyball
|Sally McCabe
|Belmont University
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Basketball
|Kamaron McNair
|Sarah Lawrence College
|Skyline Conference
|Softball
|Tamara Merseli
|University of North Dakota
|Big Sky Conference
|Volleyball
|Eden Meyer
|University of North Florida
|ASUN Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Evelyn Miller
|Colby-Sawyer College
|North Atlantic Conference
|Tennis
|Kelsey Morrison
|University of Valley Forge
|American Collegiate Athletic Association
|Soccer
|Elizabeth Morrison
|The College of New Jersey
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Field Hockey, Lacrosse
|Kaelia Neal
|Linfield College
|Northwest Conference
|Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
|Emylee Nichole Wood
|Endicott College
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Field Hockey
|Kayli Nichols
|University of North Carolina Asheville
|Big South Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Erika Nicole Kemp
|North Carolina State University
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Kami Norton
|Angelo State University
|Lone Star Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Kia Nurse
|University of Connecticut
|American Athletic Conference
|Basketball
|Michelle Nwokedi
|University of Pennsylvania
|The Ivy League
|Basketball
|Kylie Ohlmiller
|Stony Brook University
|America East Conference
|Lacrosse
|Emmeline Oltmans
|University of Delaware
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Field Hockey
|Keturah Orji
|University of Georgia
|Southeastern Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Arlicia Ortiz
|Fayetteville State University
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Volleyball
|Haley Pace
|The University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|Conference USA
|Softball
|Kate Patton
|Central College (Iowa)
|Iowa Intercol. Athletic Conf.
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Raquel Pederzani
|Johnson & Wales University (RI)
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Basketball, Lacrosse
|Christine Peng-Peng Lee
|University of California, Los Angeles
|Pac-12 Conference
|Gymnastics
|Genesis Perrymond
|University of South Alabama
|Sun Belt Conference
|Basketball
|Sidney Peters
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|(Non-core conference)
|Ice Hockey
|Kristi Piedimonte
|Kennesaw State University
|ASUN Conference
|Volleyball
|Jade Poon
|California State University, Stanislaus
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|Soccer
|Kristin Power
|University of Mount Olive
|Conference Carolinas
|Softball, Soccer
|Sophia Proano
|Colorado Christian University
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Volleyball
|Colett Rampf
|Saint Leo University
|Sunshine State Conference
|Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
|Gabriele Razma
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
|Sarah Rempe
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|American Southwest Conference
|Soccer
|Emily Richards
|Ohio Northern University
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Ali Rinfrette
|University of Pittsburgh, Bradford
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Basketball
|Miranda Ristau
|Northern State University
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|Basketball
|Amelia Rose Glueck
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Ayane Rossano
|Rice University
|Conference USA
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Zoe Rubinstein
|Smith College
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Melissa Russo
|Gwynedd Mercy University
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Field Hockey
|Haylea Salamon
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|South Atlantic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Emily Santoli
|Florida Southern College
|Sunshine State Conference
|Lacrosse
|Kollyns Scarbrough
|Siena College
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Basketball
|Libby Schnoor
|Cornell College
|Midwest Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
|Karrington Seals
|Wayne State University (Michigan)
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Vanessa Shippy
|Oklahoma State University
|Big 12 Conference
|Softball
|Destiny Spears
|Newbury College
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Basketball, Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
|Britney Sullivan
|Trinity University (Texas)
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Charlotte Taylor
|University of San Francisco
|West Coast Conference
|Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
|Megan Theiller
|Fairfield University
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Volleyball
|Alyson Thimsen
|Southern Utah University
|Big Sky Conference
|Soccer
|Danielle Thompson
|Morgan State University
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conf.
|Tennis
|Megan Tingley
|Plymouth State University
|Little East Conference
|Lacrosse
|Kayla Truesdel
|Frostburg State University
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Alize Uyttenhove
|University of Charleston (West Virginia)
|Mountain East Conference
|Tennis
|Angel Valdez
|California State University, Bakersfield
|Western Athletic Conference
|Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Xena Valenzuela
|Georgian Court University
|Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|Lacrosse
|Lauren Vallee
|Bay Path University
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Softball, Volleyball
|Rebekah VanDijk
|University of Texas at Arlington
|Sun Belt Conference
|Basketball
|Kori Waelbroeck
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
|Horizon League
|Volleyball
|Sarah Wallace
|Swarthmore College
|Centennial Conference
|Volleyball
|Lara Way
|Augusta University
|Peach Belt Conference
|Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
|Amelia Wilhelm
|Bates College
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Rowing
|Carson Williams
|William Peace University
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Volleyball
|Julia Wilson
|Kenyon College
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Swimming & Diving
|Chelsee Wilson
|Concordia University Chicago
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
|Kaitlin Wingert
|Messiah College
|Middle Atlantic Conference
|Swimming & Diving
|Ewa Wojciechowska
|College of Staten Island
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Swimming & Diving
|Megan Woods
|University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
|Southern Conference
|Golf
|Teige Zeller
|University of Nevada, Reno
|Mountain West Conference
|Basketball
|Alexia Zevnik
|North Carolina State University
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Swimming & Diving
Alexia Zevnik also represented Canada at the 2018 Pan Pacs in Japan recently.