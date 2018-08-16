Zevnik, Lloyd Nominated by Conferences for Woman of the Year

5 swimmers, 1 diver, and 1 water polo player have been nominated by their conferences for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year honor. The award honors women who have excelled in academics, athletics, service, and leadership in college.

This number is much lower than last year, where 14 swimmers (and 1 water polo player) advanced to this stage of selection.

In the 2nd round of nominations, after each NCAA member institution had the opportunity to put forward one female student-athletes, each conference was tasked with narrowing their members nominations to 2. That reduced the field from 581 to 154. The next step will be to name the Top 30 in September (3 from each Division of the NCAA, then narrowed to 9 finalists (3 from each Division) in  early October. The top 30 will be honored at an awards banquet in October 28th in Indianapolis, which includes a weekend of service for those nominees in attendance.

To be eligible for the award, an athlete must have earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and completed eligibility in that sport.

Among the 7 aquatic athletes put forward for the honor by their conferences is Julia Wilson, already the recipient of an NCAA Postgraduate scholarship. At Kenyon, she was a 16-time NCAA Division III All-American with 12 top-5 finishes at the NCAA Division III Championships. She is both Kenyon’s and the North Coast Athletic Conference’s record-holder in the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes. This is the 3rd-straight year in which the NCAC has nominated a Kenyon swimmer for this award.

Another standout on the list is Alexia Zevnik from NC State. Completing her NCAA career after the 2016-2017 season, the Canadian has 12 Division I All-America honors and 7 ACC event titles. She won 5 of those titles as a senior, with a sweep of her individual events (100 back, 20 back, 200 IM), plus two relay wins. She was the runner-up in the 200 back at the 2017 NCAA Championships. She was also named the 2017 ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2017 ACC Most Valuable Swimmer, and is a two-time Short Course World Champion representing Canada.

Zevnik’s fellow Commonwealther, Natasha Lloyd of New Zealand, is also nominated. She was a two-time All-American at Auburn.

Aquatic athletes nominated by their conferences are below, with the full list of 2018 conference nominees thereafter.

Kaitlin Wingert of Messiah College was the NCAA Division III Elite 90 Award winner, as the swimmer-or-diver at the 2017 NCAA Championships with the highest GPA. in 2017 became her school’s first-ever swimmer to qualify for the NCAA Championships., and was named the MAC Conference Swimmer of the Year in both 2017 as a junior and 2018 as a senior.

  • Jing Leung, Harvard, diving
  • Natasha Lloyd, Auburn, swimming
  • Julia Wilson, Kenyon, swimming
  • Kaitlin Wingert, Messiah College, swimming
  • Ewa Wojciechowska, College of Staten Island, swimming
  • Alexia Zevnik, NC State, swimming
  • Chloe Barr, Hawaii – Manoa, Water Polo
Name School Conference Sport(s)
Daniela Dominguez Southeastern Louisiana University Southland Conference Tennis
Tyra Abraham Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Valarie Allman Stanford University Pac-12 Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Victoria Alvarez Stevens Institute of Technology Empire 8 Field Hockey, Lacrosse
Adeoluwa Ayoola University of Chicago University Athletic Association Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Chloe Barr University of Hawaii, Manoa Big West Conference Water Polo
Sarah Berger Walsh University Great Midwest Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Rageene Berry John Jay College of Criminal Justice City University of New York Athletic Conference Tennis
Bianca Boling Grand Canyon University Western Athletic Conference Softball
Jada Bonner Regis University (Colorado) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Lacrosse
Amy Boswell Usevitch Brigham Young University West Coast Conference Volleyball
Whitney Branham California State University, Chico California Collegiate Athletic Association Basketball
Catarina Braz-Rocha Providence College Big East Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Alisha Breen Montana State University Billings Great Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball
Kori Bullard Ouachita Baptist University Great American Conference Basketball, Volleyball
Madison Cabell Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania) Northeast Conference Softball
Taylor Cairns University of Illinois at Chicago Horizon League Softball
Jessie Cardin Westfield State University Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Jane Carter University of Illinois at Springfield Great Lakes Valley Conference Tennis
Amy Cashin West Virginia University Big 12 Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Amber Celen Bridgewater College (Virginia) Old Dominion Athletic Conf. Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Natalie Cignetti Indiana University of Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Volleyball
Sierra Clark Wagner College Northeast Conference Basketball
Emily Clemens Western Illinois University Summit League Basketball
Siofra Clerigh Buttner Villanova University Big East Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Zaria Comer Notre Dame of Maryland University Colonial States Athletic Conference Basketball, Volleyball
Kristen Confroy University of Maryland, College Park Big Ten Conference Basketball
Taryn Cordani Ithaca College Liberty League Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Jordan Cotleur University of Cincinnati American Athletic Conference Soccer
Kelly Cousoulis Catholic University Landmark Conference Field Hockey
Lena Dimmer New York Institute of Technology East Coast Conference Tennis
Sharon Dorsey George Mason University Atlantic 10 Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Makenzie Duncan Saint Mary’s College (Indiana) Michigan Intercol. Ath. Assn. Softball
Lyndsey Edwards Bethune-Cookman University Mid-Eastern Athletic Conf. Basketball
Colby Eldridge Misericordia University Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Field Hockey
Amy Enright University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gymnastics
Trisana Fairweather Claflin University Southern Intercol. Ath. Conf. Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Laura Finke Thomas More College Presidents’ Athletic Conference Softball
Vanessa Freire Florida State University (Non-core conference) Beach Volleyball
Avery French University of California, Irvine Big West Conference Golf
Julia Garcia New Jersey Institute of Technology (Non-core conference) Fencing
Emily Gomez Eastern Nazarene College Commonwealth Coast Conference Softball
Saioa Gomez de Segura Mercyhurst University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tennis
Marie Goodman College of Saint Elizabeth North Eastern Athletic Conference Softball, Soccer
Valerie Greische Wingate University South Atlantic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Kayla Griffith Lake Forest College (Non-core conference) Ice Hockey
Lauren Hackett California Baptist University Pacific West Conference Volleyball
Ali Haesele University of Illinois at Springfield Great Lakes Valley Conference Softball
Helene Hall Williams College New England Small College Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Annika Halverson Bethel University (Minnesota) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Bryanna Hames Elon University Colonial Athletic Association Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Janelle Harrison University of Hartford America East Conference Basketball
Shannon Hart Kenyon College North Coast Athletic Conference Field Hockey
Shani Hava Yeshiva University Skyline Conference Tennis
Chelsea Hayward Roberts Wesleyan College East Coast Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Allie Heckemeyer Missouri Southern State University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Alyssa Heinstschel Ball State University Mid-American Conference Soccer
Ashley Henderson San Diego State University Mountain West Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Amisha Herd Marietta College Ohio Athletic Conference Basketball
Kayla Herr Widener University Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Field Hockey
Delaney Hiegert Newman University Heartland Conference Softball
Elizabeth Hilfrank Gettysburg College Centennial Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Sydney Holland Winston-Salem State University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball
Kristen Homeyer State University of New York at Geneseo State University of New York Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Desiree Horn Alabama State University Southwestern Athletic Conf. Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Casey Hovland The College of St. Scholastica Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Meghan Illig Webster University St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Lily Johnson Missouri State University Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball
Katherine Judge Winthrop University Big South Conference Lacrosse
Emily Kinneston American University Patriot League Basketball
Summer Lanter Lee University Gulf South Conference Soccer
Helle Leed Southern Arkansas University Great American Conference Golf
Kayla Leland Whitworth University Northwest Conference Basketball, Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Isabelle Leon Olivet College Michigan Intercol. Ath. Assn. Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer
Jing Leung Harvard University The Ivy League Swimming & Diving
Olivia Leyva California Lutheran University Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conf. Softball, Soccer
Alison Lindsay Washington University in St. Louis University Athletic Association Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Kirsten Littlefield University of Mary Washington Capital Athletic Conference Lacrosse
Whitney Lloyd University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball
Natasha Lloyd Auburn University Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving
Heather MacLean University of Massachusetts, Amherst Atlantic 10 Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Viktoria Malmros St. Edward’s University Heartland Conference Soccer
Brenna Martini Adelphi University Northeast-10 Softball
Kaitlyn Mazierski St. John Fisher College Empire 8 Softball, Volleyball
Sally McCabe Belmont University Ohio Valley Conference Basketball
Kamaron McNair Sarah Lawrence College Skyline Conference Softball
Tamara Merseli University of North Dakota Big Sky Conference Volleyball
Eden Meyer University of North Florida ASUN Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Evelyn Miller Colby-Sawyer College North Atlantic Conference Tennis
Kelsey Morrison University of Valley Forge American Collegiate Athletic Association Soccer
Elizabeth Morrison The College of New Jersey New Jersey Athletic Conference Field Hockey, Lacrosse
Kaelia Neal Linfield College Northwest Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Emylee Nichole Wood Endicott College Commonwealth Coast Conference Field Hockey
Kayli Nichols University of North Carolina Asheville Big South Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Erika Nicole Kemp North Carolina State University Atlantic Coast Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Kami Norton Angelo State University Lone Star Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Kia Nurse University of Connecticut American Athletic Conference Basketball
Michelle Nwokedi University of Pennsylvania The Ivy League Basketball
Kylie Ohlmiller Stony Brook University America East Conference Lacrosse
Emmeline Oltmans University of Delaware Colonial Athletic Association Field Hockey
Keturah Orji University of Georgia Southeastern Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Arlicia Ortiz Fayetteville State University Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball
Haley Pace The University of North Carolina at Charlotte Conference USA Softball
Kate Patton Central College (Iowa) Iowa Intercol. Athletic Conf. Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Raquel Pederzani Johnson & Wales University (RI) Great Northeast Athletic Conference Basketball, Lacrosse
Christine Peng-Peng Lee University of California, Los Angeles Pac-12 Conference Gymnastics
Genesis Perrymond University of South Alabama Sun Belt Conference Basketball
Sidney Peters University of Minnesota, Twin Cities (Non-core conference) Ice Hockey
Kristi Piedimonte Kennesaw State University ASUN Conference Volleyball
Jade Poon California State University, Stanislaus California Collegiate Athletic Association Soccer
Kristin Power University of Mount Olive Conference Carolinas Softball, Soccer
Sophia Proano Colorado Christian University Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball
Colett Rampf Saint Leo University Sunshine State Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Gabriele Razma Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
Sarah Rempe University of Mary Hardin-Baylor American Southwest Conference Soccer
Emily Richards Ohio Northern University Ohio Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Ali Rinfrette University of Pittsburgh, Bradford Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Basketball
Miranda Ristau Northern State University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Basketball
Amelia Rose Glueck Illinois Wesleyan University College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Ayane Rossano Rice University Conference USA Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Zoe Rubinstein Smith College New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Melissa Russo Gwynedd Mercy University Colonial States Athletic Conference Field Hockey
Haylea Salamon Lenoir-Rhyne University South Atlantic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Emily Santoli Florida Southern College Sunshine State Conference Lacrosse
Kollyns Scarbrough Siena College Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Basketball
Libby Schnoor Cornell College Midwest Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Volleyball
Karrington Seals Wayne State University (Michigan) Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Vanessa Shippy Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference Softball
Destiny Spears Newbury College New England Collegiate Conference Basketball, Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Britney Sullivan Trinity University (Texas) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Charlotte Taylor University of San Francisco West Coast Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Megan Theiller Fairfield University Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Volleyball
Alyson Thimsen Southern Utah University Big Sky Conference Soccer
Danielle Thompson Morgan State University Mid-Eastern Athletic Conf. Tennis
Megan Tingley Plymouth State University Little East Conference Lacrosse
Kayla Truesdel Frostburg State University Capital Athletic Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Alize Uyttenhove University of Charleston (West Virginia) Mountain East Conference Tennis
Angel Valdez California State University, Bakersfield Western Athletic Conference Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Xena Valenzuela Georgian Court University Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Lacrosse
Lauren Vallee Bay Path University New England Collegiate Conference Softball, Volleyball
Rebekah VanDijk University of Texas at Arlington Sun Belt Conference Basketball
Kori Waelbroeck Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Horizon League Volleyball
Sarah Wallace Swarthmore College Centennial Conference Volleyball
Lara Way Augusta University Peach Belt Conference Cross Country, Outdoor Track and Field
Amelia Wilhelm Bates College New England Small College Athletic Conference Rowing
Carson Williams William Peace University USA South Athletic Conference Volleyball
Julia Wilson Kenyon College North Coast Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving
Chelsee Wilson Concordia University Chicago Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field
Kaitlin Wingert Messiah College Middle Atlantic Conference Swimming & Diving
Ewa Wojciechowska College of Staten Island City University of New York Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving
Megan Woods University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Southern Conference Golf
Teige Zeller University of Nevada, Reno Mountain West Conference Basketball
Alexia Zevnik North Carolina State University Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Canadian

Alexia Zevnik also represented Canada at the 2018 Pan Pacs in Japan recently.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!