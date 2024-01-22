Zalan Sarkany on Breaking ASU and Hungarian Records in Last 3 Months

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD
- January 19, 2024
- Avery Aquatic Center
- Stanford, California
- SCY (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”
- Team Scores
- Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
- Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)
Hungarian distance ace and Arizona State sophomore Zalan Sarkany has a sensational weekend of racing, going 4-for-4 and clocking best times in each of his 4 swims. Versus Stanford, he went 8:38 and 4:13 in the 1000 and 500 free, while at Cal the next day he went 8:37 and 4:12.
Sarkany took the fall off to train in his home of Hungary and focus on qualifying for the Olympics, which he did in the 1500. He also broke the Hungarian record in the 800 free (SCM) in November during that time.