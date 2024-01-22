Ninth Circuit Rejects NCAA’s Appeal in Grant House’s Class-Action NIL Case

The NCAA’s desperate appeal against class certification in former Arizona State swimmer Grant House‘s lawsuit for name, image, and likeness (NIL) backpay was rejected by the Ninth Circuit last Thursday, a decision that the NCAA warned would be the “death knell” with more than $4 billion at stake.

It’s another legal victory for House, who was granted class-action status in November on behalf of nearly 15,000 Power Five athletes from 2016 to 2021. Not only did U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken set the stage for NIL backpay, but she also determined that college athletes’ NIL in broadcasts have value that is at least 10% of the Power Five conferences’ lucrative television contracts.

When NCAA president Charlie Baker was asked last week by a Congressional subcommittee about House v. NCAA, he foreshadowed that any payments would be “applied probably across most of college sports” as opposed to being absorbed by the NCAA as the organization did after its previous antitrust losses. The Power Five conferences (and by extension their member schools) are also defendants in House’s lawsuit along with the NCAA.

House’s attorneys questioned in their own brief why the NCAA is claiming it would struggle to pay damages if dealt another loss with a jury trial looming in 2025.

“More than $7 billion in annual revenue attributed to P5 public schools alone ought to be enough to cover defendants’ litigation costs,” the plaintiffs wrote, noting that coaches’ multi-million dollar contracts are proof that there is money to spare in college sports.

House first filed the lawsuit back in 2020, more than a year before the NCAA lifted its restrictions on college athletes’ ability to profit off their publicity rights.

House v. NCAA isn’t the only threat that Baker is facing right now in his new role as NCAA president. Last week in front of Congress, he warned that if the NCAA loses the Johnson case — seeking minimum wage for college athletes — two-third of athletic teams could be eliminated (though the plaintiffs dispute that point). The National Labor Relations Board is also weighing whether to deem college athletes employees, which Baker is looking to get ahead of by asking Congress for antitrust exemptions.