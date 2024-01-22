Ninth Circuit Rejects NCAA’s Appeal in Grant House’s Class-Action NIL Case

The NCAA’s desperate appeal against class certification in former Arizona State swimmer Grant House‘s lawsuit for name, image, and likeness (NIL) backpay was rejected by the Ninth Circuit last Thursday, a decision that the NCAA warned would be the “death knell” with more than $4 billion at stake.
It’s another legal victory for House, who was granted class-action status in November on behalf of nearly 15,000 Power Five athletes from 2016 to 2021. Not only did U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken set the stage for NIL backpay, but she also determined that college athletes’ NIL in broadcasts have value that is at least 10% of the Power Five conferences’ lucrative television contracts.
When NCAA president Charlie Baker was asked last week by a Congressional subcommittee about House v. NCAA, he foreshadowed that any payments would be “applied probably across most of college sports” as opposed to being absorbed by the NCAA as the organization did after its previous antitrust losses. The Power Five conferences (and by extension their member schools) are also defendants in House’s lawsuit along with the NCAA.
House’s attorneys questioned in their own brief why the NCAA is claiming it would struggle to pay damages if dealt another loss with a jury trial looming in 2025.
“More than $7 billion in annual revenue attributed to P5 public schools alone ought to be enough to cover defendants’ litigation costs,” the plaintiffs wrote, noting that coaches’ multi-million dollar contracts are proof that there is money to spare in college sports.
House first filed the lawsuit back in 2020, more than a year before the NCAA lifted its restrictions on college athletes’ ability to profit off their publicity rights.
House v. NCAA isn’t the only threat that Baker is facing right now in his new role as NCAA president. Last week in front of Congress, he warned that if the NCAA loses the Johnson case — seeking minimum wage for college athletes — two-third of athletic teams could be eliminated (though the plaintiffs dispute that point). The National Labor Relations Board is also weighing whether to deem college athletes employees, which Baker is looking to get ahead of by asking Congress for antitrust exemptions.
House is just a tool so some attorneys can get paid – although many college athletes have NIL value, most do not – including House.
I still cant take anything seriously with this guy
House has done an impressive job at becoming more unlikeable than the NCAA
Wdym I think he’s great for the sport and is representing so many college athletes who never got a penny for their performance, while the ncaa made billions.
I am sure I will be massively downvoted for saying this: “Never got a penny”? How about a decent education? Or that is not the purpose of a college education?
You say that like most swimmers get scholarships. Almost all swimmers pay full tuition, and lose money and go into debt because they swim collegiately. They pay for their education like all students but lose time towards studies without being compensated for swimming
Where do you think the money the NCAA makes goes? It is a non profit, it doesn’t have shareholders or investors that get a payout if it does well. A lot of it goes to run the National Championships for every sport in every division other than the College Football Playoff.
Sure the NCAA has its own internal bureaucracy that is completely overpaid, but that is just a part of what they spend making the championships a special experience for hundreds of student athletes that aren’t in a glamorous sport.
House comes across as unlikable because this lawsuit that he has put his face to is effectively an attempt to steal the joy of competing at a championship… Read more »
Well…. He’s going to be very popular with the football and basketball ball players. Who knew Brony needed another $10M?
W appeals court
wow