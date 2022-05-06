Zack West Commits to MIT with Near-NCAA Scoring Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zack West, a senior at Kalaheo High School in Kailua, Hawaii has committed to join MIT’s class of 2026. He does his club swimming for Kailua Swim Club in his hometown.

West told SwimSwam, “I am excited to announce my academic and athletic commitment to MIT. Mahalo to my family, friends, @auleaswimclub, and the MIT coaching staff for the memories and support along this journey. Psyched for the next four! #rolltech”

West is primarily a backstroker and butterflyer, having qualified for USA Swimming Summer Juniors in the 200 back. He also posts a strong 100 back, 100 fly, 100 free and 200 IM.

West’s lifetime bests include:

100 back: 49.70

200 back: 1:47.79

100 fly: 49.88

100 free: 46.73

200 IM: 1:53.68

At the 2022 AZ Spring Speedo Sectional, West dropped nearly a second and a half in the 200 back to finish second overall to qualify for his first summer juniors meet. He also finished in thee A final in the 100 back and B final of the 200 IM.

West projects to make a huge impact for the Engineers when he arrives on campus in the fall. His 200 back lifetime best would have finished 17th at March’s Division III NCAA’s, just one place out of scoring. MIT finished 6th at that meet, just 14.5 points out of winning a fourth place trophy. He also would have been the second fastest 200 backstroker on the Engineers’ roster last season.

West joins Michael Peng, Evan Liu, Eugene Jiang, Theo Chen, Cole Firlie and Thomas Wu and public commitments in MIT’s class of 2026.

