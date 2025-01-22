Your First Open Water Race: What to Expect

Courtesy of SwimTrek, a SwimSwam partner.

So, you’re thinking of booking an open water race for the first time? We’re sure you’re feeling some nerves about the prospect of an untested experience. Fear not – every swimmer has varying levels of anxiety about all kinds of factors, including water temperature, currents, and visibility.

The worries you might think are unique to you are actually very common. They fade slowly as you sink into the subaqueous muffle. Sure, the rush of plunging into the water is jarring at first. Over time you find space though. Then you can settle into a rhythm and find comfort in the bubbling strokes of other swimmers.

Savour Your 2025 Race

This year, SwimTrek will run their popular schedule of races, hoping to draw in more newcomers than ever before. Some days these courses may be a little unpredictable. Water conditions can vary from calm to choppy. At all times, SwimTrek guide and support you, enabling swimmers to feel at ease in waves, currents, and potentially cooler waters.

Of course, the start can be chaotic. Larger races see crowds of swimmers charging at once into the shallows. In hindsight, many swimmers report that this was their most treasured moment from their swim.

There’s a powerful sense of solidarity you get from all being bonded by a single event and activity.

In those early moments it’s important to stay calm. Don’t rush or feel compelled to race others. Adjust your pace accordingly and go slowly if you need to wind between bubbling bodies, overtake, or let faster swimmers pass.

Navigation is always aided by SwimTrek’s escort boats and kayaks. They will identify markers to look for when ‘sighting’ during the swim as well. For those who don’t know, ‘sighting’ is the technique of lifting your head to broach the surface and spot what’s ahead of you – a familiar trick to anyone who’s ever swam laps in a crowded pool.

You can also feel assured that SwimTrek plan for every eventuality. Before your race, guides will address concerns and share wisdom on everything from swimming technique to expected conditions. When the swim comes, this allows you to relax into a steady pace, clear your mind and simply focus on soaking up the experience.

Here’s more detail on what to expect from each SwimTrek race this year, supported by the words of past participants, buoyed by that post-swim afterglow:

The Hellespont – The World’s Oldest Swim

It’s the swim that gave SwimTrek’s founder the idea to pioneer swimming holidays for a global audience. The historic cross-continental Hellespont race from Europe to Asia is now a rite of passage for open water swimmers.

Known colloquially as the ‘world’s oldest swim,’ this event takes you across a modern shipping channel, which flows with tales traced back to Greek mythology. Ride a wave of adrenaline as you enter these historic waters with swarms of proud Turks and thread your way through the strait of the Dardanelles.

SwimTrek also offer the Hellespont Week Tour (from 26 Aug) with additional exploration of historic sites throughout Istanbul, as well as visits to Gallipoli and Troy.

‘Great [Hellespont] swim. I felt a real sense of accomplishment and it was so well organized. The day before we joined the acclimatization swim, debrief with Q&A and boat trip. This was so helpful and made me feel safe. Loved the swim.’ – Robert B, USA (2023)

Nevis To St Kitts Cross Channel Swim – Caribbean Island to Island

For those of you yet to be sold on the thrills of cold water, SwimTrek offer a race in the Caribbean Sea (70km west of Antigua). During this swim, you will cross from the island of Nevis – the smaller of two islands that comprise the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Your destination is Saint Kitts, but you don’t have to rush to get there. Take your time to enjoy the green tropical waters, palm-fringed beaches, and clear skies overhead. You might even spot a turtle as you make your way from island to island!

‘Another fantastic holiday with SwimTrek! The team gave great guidance on how to approach the racecourse and offered terrific support on the water. Something for all levels. Recommend their race and recreational formats.’ – Anne L, USA (2024)

Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim – Race at The Heart of Istanbul

Run annually by the Turkish Olympic Committee, the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim has one of the most exciting race starts of any event in the world. Rest assured you also don’t have to be an Olympian to take part.

Dive into the main artery that runs to the heart of Istanbul and complete a bucket list crossing among roughly 2,400 other swimmers.

‘The SwimTrek Bosphorus experience was excellently organized, without being heavy-handed. They provided hassle-free access to an extraordinary, unique swimming experience.’ – Neil B, South Africa (2024)

