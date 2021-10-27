Youngstown State Men, Women Sweep Gannon

Youngstown State vs. Gannon

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Youngstown, Ohio

The Youngstown State women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams both picked up victories over Gannon on Saturday at the Beeghly Natatorium. The men won 215-79 while the women’s squad earned a 174-122 win.

YSU swept the diving events as Tess Weiskopf won both the one-meter and three-meter for the women with a score of 256.20 and 243.60, respectively. For the men, Cody Thill picked up victories in both diving events with a score of 257.10 in the one-meter and 248.85 in the three-meter.

The swimming team started off strong picking up wins in both the men’s and women’s 200-yard medley relay. The women won with a time of 1:49.19 and the men with a time of 1:35.25.

Hailey Clark and Olivia Wilcox both picked up two single-event victories. Clark clocked a 10:45.96 in the 1000 free and a 2:28.96 in the 200 breaststroke in her event wins. Wilcox swam a time of 59.42 in the 100 back and a 2:10.45 in the 200 back for victories.

In other individual wins, Aubrey Whitaker placed first in the 50 free with a time of 24.80, Gunnhildur Baldursdottir won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:13.87, and Saige Kemeny swam a time of 4:43.93 to win the 400 IM.

Whitaker swam a 1:57.38 to place second in the 200 free, and Hannah Olger was third in the 100 free and second in the 50 free. Kemeny also placed second in the 200 breaststroke and third in the 100 breaststroke. Averi McCarthy was second in the 200 back with a time of 2:15.75.

For the men, Aleksa Radenovic came away with victories in both the 100 (50.10) and 200 (1:51.51) backstroke, and David Nacarino Campos (58.60) won both the 100 and 200 (2:12.13) breaststroke. Jasper Liekens swam a time of 1:55.04 to win the 200 fly. Fabian Gines picked up a win in the 500 free with a time of 4:44.64.

In the men’s 1000 free, YSU placed first, second, and third. Gavin Webb led the way with a 9:14.02. Webb also placed second in the 500 free with a time of 4:49.73 behind Gines.

Gavin Redden won the 50 free with a time of 21.17 and placed third in the 100 free with a time of 47.26. Darren Laing won the 100 free with a time of 47.21 and placed second behind Redden in the 50 free. Wilson Cannon swam a 50.85 to win the 100 fly. Dominic Bono won the 400 IM with a time of 4:10.79.

Ales Zupanec placed second in the 100 back with a time of 54.39, and Cannon added a second-place finish in the 200 free with a 1:43.99. Bono and Soma Albert were second and third, respectively, in the 200 back.

The men’s team finished strong with a win in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:24.72.

The Penguins are next in action on Saturday as they compete against Valparaiso and Green Bay at 2 p.m. Eastern at the Valparaiso Aquatic Center.

The Gannon men’s and women’s swim teams combined for six first-place finishes and finished runner-up in 10 other events on Saturday afternoon during a dual meet against Youngstown State at the Beeghly Natatorium.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Five of Gannon’s first-place finishes came in women’s events.

Gannon was once again led by Silvija Taraska (Wickliffe, Ohio/Lake Catholic) with a pair of first-place finishes during the meet. She was the first to touch the wall in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.94, and returned later in the meet to take first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.11. Taraska also led-off Gannon’s 200 freestyle relay with a 24.56 split.

with a pair of first-place finishes during the meet. She was the first to touch the wall in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.94, and returned later in the meet to take first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.11. Taraska also led-off Gannon’s 200 freestyle relay with a 24.56 split. Brynn Driscoll (Hilliard, Ohio/Hilliard Bradley) was the second first-place finish for the Golden Knight women with a time of 1:08.01 in the 100 breaststroke. She also finished third in the 200 breaststoke and swan the second split of Gannon’s 200 medley relay to open the meet.

was the second first-place finish for the Golden Knight women with a time of 1:08.01 in the 100 breaststroke. She also finished third in the 200 breaststoke and swan the second split of Gannon’s 200 medley relay to open the meet. Chenay Dateline finished first in the 500 freestyle for Gannon after turning in a time of 5:20.42 to lead the field. Dateline also finished third in the 100 backstroke and capped Gannon’s win in the 200 free relay.

Francesca Nemetz (Greensburg, Pa./Hempfield Area) was the final individual first-place finish for the Gannon women by turning in the top time in the 100 butterfly (1:01.71). Nemetz also finished second in the 200 butterfly.

was the final individual first-place finish for the Gannon women by turning in the top time in the 100 butterfly (1:01.71). Nemetz also finished second in the 200 butterfly. In addition, Gannon turned in two runner-up finishes in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Leilani Kunf (White Oak, Pa./McKeesport Area) took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.44, while Lily Cunningham finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.89.

took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.44, while Lily Cunningham finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.89. To wrap up the meet, Gannon’s 200 freestyle relay turned in a time of 1:39.73 to win the event. Gannon’s relay team included Taraska, Cunningham, Irati Arzalluz (Lasarte-Oria, Spain/Santo Tomas Lizeoa) and Dateline.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

In men’s events, Gannon’s Stephen McCallum (Cape Town, South Africa/Wynberg Boys’) was the lone first-place finish, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.91. McCallum also took second in the 100 freestyle (47.25) and finished third in the 50 free (22.06). He tied with teammate Joey Decheck (Plum, Pa./Plum) in the 50 freestyle.

was the lone first-place finish, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:43.91. McCallum also took second in the 100 freestyle (47.25) and finished third in the 50 free (22.06). He tied with teammate in the 50 freestyle. In addition, the Gannon men also finished second in four other events, including Josh Nel (Johannesburg, South Africa/American International) in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.96), Hiyan Kubagawa in the 200 butterfly (1:56.45) and 200 breaststroke (2:12.21), and Justin Decheck (Plum, Pa./Plum) in the 100 butterfly (51.92).

in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.96), Hiyan Kubagawa in the 200 butterfly (1:56.45) and 200 breaststroke (2:12.21), and in the 100 butterfly (51.92). The men’s 200 free relay team of Andy Beyer, McCallum, Connor Hebert and (Joey) Decheck finished runner-up in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:25.47.

UP NEXT

The Gannon men’s and women’s swim teams return to competition on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Start time is slated for 1 p.m.