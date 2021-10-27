Winter Juniors Qualifier Mia McBride Commits to Marshall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mia McBride from Huntsville, Alabama announced her commitment in September to swim and study at Marshall University beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Wow…I am SO excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Marshall University! I couldn’t be more appreciative of my amazing coaches, teammates, and FAMILY for all the support in achieving my dreams. GO HERD! 💚”

McBride swims for Huntsville Swim Association out of Huntsville, Alabama. In February, she achieved numerous best times at the Southeastern Senior Championships. Those times included the 100 freestyle (52.88) and 100 butterfly (58.45). She continued her best times into March at spring NCSAs. There she earned best times in the 50 freestyle (24.23), 50 backstroke (26.33), and 100 backstroke (56.00). Those best times also earned her a 34th place finish in the 50 backstroke and a 35th place finish in the 100 backstroke.

This summer, she competed at Futures in Huntsville. She earned long course best times in the 100 freestyle (59.36) and 100 backstroke (1:04.50). Her 100 backstroke time also earned her a 10th place finish and a Winter Juniors cut.

McBride began her senior year this fall at Huntsville High School.

Her best short course times are:

50 backstroke: 26.33

100 backstroke: 56.00

100 butterfly: 58.45

50 freestyle: 24.23

100 freestyle: 52.88

Marshall University is a public university located in Huntington, West Virginia. The school is a member of Conference-USA (C-USA). The team finished fifth out of six teams at the 2021 C-USA Championships.

Based on her best times, McBride has the potential to make an immediate impact for Marshall. Her best times would have earned her a spot in the ‘B’ final of the 100 backstroke and the non-scoring ‘C’ final of the 50 and 100 freestyles.

McBride will arrive on campus next fall as a member of the class of 2026 along with Jess Humby.

