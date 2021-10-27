Canisius College Sweeps Tri-Meet With Rochester, Siena

Canisius vs. Rochester vs. Siena

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Rochester, New York

Courtesy: Canisius Athletics

The Canisius men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned a first-place finish in 21 of the 32 events en route to defeating the University of Rochester and Siena Saturday afternoon at the Speegle-Wilbraham Center in Rochester, N.Y.



On the men’s side, the Golden Griffins earned a 152.5-145.5 victory over the University of Rochester, while the women’s team defeated the Yellow Jackets 190-109 and the MAAC-rival Saints 167-130.



The women’s team claimed first-place finishes in 11 of its 16 events on the day, led by sophomore Jordan O’Connor, junior Grace Van Buren and graduate student Sage Pollack. O’Connor and Pollack both earned first-place finishes in all four of their events, while Van Buren placed first in three.



The trio claimed victory in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays, along with junior Isabel Sapio and freshman Ashley Allaire, respectively. Allaire came in first in the 200 free, followed by a second-place finish in the 200 breast, behind senior Alison Testone.



Pollack finished the day claiming victories in the 50 and 100-free events, while O’Connor earned the top spot in the 100 and 200 back.



On the men’s side, freshman Archie Minto and senior Liam O’Connell led the Griffs against the Yellow Jackets. O’Connell earned victories in the 100, 200 and 500-free solo events and took first in the 200-free relay with freshman Ben Yant and juniors Alexander Hiltbrand and Adam Sokolowski.



Minto garnered first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 fly and 200 back. The Burley in Wharfedale, England, native took third in the 200 medley relay with freshman Patrick McCrone, Sokolowski and senior Connor Way.



Up Next

• Canisius will return to the pool on Saturday with a dual meet against Geneseo. A noon start time is scheduled at the Burt Flickinger Center in downtown Buffalo.

Courtesy: Rochester Athletics

Visiting Division I team Canisius College used a late rally to get past the University of Rochester men’s swimming and diving team by just seven points, winning 152.5-145.5 on Saturday afternoon at UR’s Speegle-Wilbraham Aquatics Center.

The Yellowjackets finished with a total of seven wins on the day, led by David Robinson , Jeremy Mah and Alexander Cho who all were double-winners.

Robinson won two individual events, capturing titles on both diving boards. On the 1-meter board, the sophomore earned an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 276.44 points in his win. On the 3-meter board, he again led the field with a score of 247.87.

Cho’s individual win came in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:00.18. Mah captured first in the 200 IM, earning a late meet victory for UR, touching in 2:01.74. Both were also on the winning 200 medley relay to open the meet. The pair, along with Edward Domanico and Trevor Hoch earned a time of 1:37.11.

UR’s other wins came from Nate Pollitt in the 1000 freestyle and Chris Bushnell in the 100 backstroke.

Pollitt touched in 10:02.24 and led a 1-2-3 UR finish. Jose Corredor Alvarez was runner-up in 10:13.09 and Sean Finnerty was third in 10:26.92. Corredor Alvarez also was runner-up in the 500 free event later in the meet, posting a time of 4:52.64. Bryce Berkhof was third in the 500 (4:53.24) and Pollitt touched fourth (4:54.35).

Bushnell captured his win with a time of 54.71, edging out second place teammate Sidney Miller by .21 seconds.

In the diving events, senior Adam Hopson ended in second place on both boards, earning a score of 240.15 on the 1-meter and 244.28 on the 3-meter.

Rochester’s 200 freestyle relay team to close the meet earned a runner-up finish in 1:29.23, one of ten second place results on the day. The group consisted of Berkhof, Grant Yap , Miller and Trevor Hoch .

Hoch, Mah, Matt Kiel and Frank Li also had individual second place results. Hoch’s came in the 50 free where he swam the sprint in 21.86 seconds. Mah earned his in the 200 back in 2:00.63. Kiel was second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:16.59, while Li ended runner-up in the 200 IM at 2:02.40.

Rochester’s next meet is a road matchup with UAA conference rival Case Western Reserve University on November 7.

Courtesy: Siena Athletics

Siena Swimming & Diving returned to the road Saturday afternoon, traveling to Rochester, New York to take on the University of Rochester and MAAC foe Canisius in a tri-meet at the Speegle-Wilbraham Center. The Saints defeated the Yellowjackets, 184.5 – 115.5 in the pair’s first-ever meeting, while calling to the Golden Griffins, 167-130, in the conference foes’ first dual meeting since 2012.

The Saints continued to improve in their third meet of the 2021-22 season, posting 14 personal best times. Junior Reilly King captured first place in the 500 free (5:20.04) and took second in the 1000 free (10:55.57) with a pair of impressive early-season distance marks. Classmate Rory Kalac continued to impress in the sprint races, swimming a time of 24.35 in the 50 for second place, and 53.88 for second in the 100 free.

Senior Abigail Sheridan placed second in the 200 fly (2:15.15), while classmate Isabel Harms swam second in the 200 back (2:14.06) and junior Jessica Shine took second in the 100 fly (1:00.49). Sophomore diver Talia Spenziero placed second in the one-meter diving event (212.32), while junior diver Lydia Delano took second in the three-meter diving portion (232.12) Additionally, the 200-yard medley relay team of Harms, sophomore Audrey Shultz , Shine, and Kalac (1:53.07), along with the 200-yard freestyle relay group of freshman Shaylea Triller , King, freshman Kylie Carter , and Kalac (1:41.50) each placed second in their respective events.

Among the 10 swimmers who posted a best time in the meet were all five freshmen, with Carter, Francesca Coppola , Olivia Martin , and Triller putting forth two each. Carter took second in the 200 free, while posting best times in the 100 free (55.38) and 500 free (5:23.71), with the latter good for second also. Coppola took third in the 100 fly (1:00.52) and the 200 fly (2:17.88), with a best time in each. Martin took second in the 100 breast (1:10.38) and also swam a new best in the 200 breast (2:37.79), while Triller did so in the 50 free (25.79) and 100 free (55.10). Freshman Maddie Buck took home a new best in the 100 free (56.68).

Others who recorded a personal best in the meet included junior Elisabeth Balicanta in the 50 free (26.04), sophomore Natalie Colaizzo in the 50 free (26.64), Shine in the 200 free (2:05.80), and sophomore Emily Sulik in the 1000 free (11:35.80).

Siena will now have a weekend off before returning to Loudonville for its final scheduled home meet of the season on Saturday, November 6. The Saints will host New Hampshire at the Siena Swim Center at 1 PM, with the meet serving as Senior Day to honor the program’s three graduating members.