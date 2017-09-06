Yoga for Swimmers (Video) – Shoulder Stability Sequence

This yoga for swimmers article outlines three poses that will develop greater shoulder stability as well as a video of how to sequence the poses.
Down Dog
Cues:
- Start in table top (hands and knees)
- Walk your knees back approximately two inches
- Ensure that you have your shoulders externally rotated. Meaning that your elbow pits are pointed away from you and your triceps are twirling towards each other
- On an exhale press the ground away from you staying connected to your shoulders bring your hips up and back into an inverted ‘V’ position
- Feel active length in the spine from the tailbone to the crown of the head keeping the neck in line with the rest of the spine
High Push Up
Cues:
- Start in table top (hands and knees)
- Keeping the shoulders directly over the elbows and the elbows over the wrists walk your knees back about a few inches
- On an exhale engage the core
- On an inhale bring your knees off of the ground extending your legs towards straight
- Engage your glutes
- Ensure that you have active length in the spine and that the space between your shoulder blades is filled with your upper back
Scap Push Up
Cues:
- Start in a high pushup position
- Keep the core strong and the spine long from the tailbone to the crown of the head
- Keep your arms fully extended as you do this movement
- On an inhale slowly lower your upper body bringing the outside edges of your shoulder blades towards each other
- On an exhale press strongly into the ground raising the body up and feeling the space between the shoulder blades filled with the upper back
…
The following yoga for swimmers video takes you through a sequence using all three of the poses described above.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!