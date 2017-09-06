Yoga for Swimmers (Video) – Shoulder Stability Sequence

This yoga for swimmers article outlines three poses that will develop greater shoulder stability as well as a video of how to sequence the poses.

Down Dog

Cues:

Start in table top (hands and knees)

Walk your knees back approximately two inches

Ensure that you have your shoulders externally rotated. Meaning that your elbow pits are pointed away from you and your triceps are twirling towards each other

On an exhale press the ground away from you staying connected to your shoulders bring your hips up and back into an inverted ‘V’ position

Feel active length in the spine from the tailbone to the crown of the head keeping the neck in line with the rest of the spine

High Push Up

Cues:

Start in table top (hands and knees)

Keeping the shoulders directly over the elbows and the elbows over the wrists walk your knees back about a few inches

On an exhale engage the core

On an inhale bring your knees off of the ground extending your legs towards straight

Engage your glutes

Ensure that you have active length in the spine and that the space between your shoulder blades is filled with your upper back

Scap Push Up

​Cues:

Start in a high pushup position

Keep the core strong and the spine long from the tailbone to the crown of the head

Keep your arms fully extended as you do this movement

On an inhale slowly lower your upper body bringing the outside edges of your shoulder blades towards each other

On an exhale press strongly into the ground raising the body up and feeling the space between the shoulder blades filled with the upper back

…

The following yoga for swimmers video takes you through a sequence using all three of the poses described above.

…