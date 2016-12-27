Yoga for Swimmers: Increase Your Core Strength (20 minute workout)

Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder.

Follow Olympians in this 20 minute vinyasa yoga for swimmers focusing on core exercise. At the Race Club we find the benefits of yoga to strengthen and lengthen muscles, help improve recovery and nutrition giving an Athlete and advantage in competing at a top level and prevent injury from occurring. In this core exercise video we have incorporated traditional Vinyasa Yoga with some of our favorite core exercises that seamlessly blend into this intense and rewarding Yoga for Swimmers sequence.

Richard Hall and The Race Club created this Yoga for Swimmers Core Exercise sequence for you to follow along at home or practice with your team. So grab a couple yoga blocks, roll out your mat and get ready to sweat with elite athletes and Olympians; Rebecca Soni, Junya Koga, Lexie Kelly and Zach Hayden led by Amy Hall from The Race Club. No matter your level or ability, we believe yoga for swimmers can benefit your swimming and general well being. Just like in the pool, we advocate correct technique over forced, and sloppy form. Remember to breathe with each movement, use an ujjayi breath, allowing oxygen to lengthen and strengthen your muscles. If at any time the exercise is too strenuous, rest in child’s pose.

Special thanks to Liz Arch (www.lizarch.com) for her guidance in creating this sequence and to Hubert Baudoin (themooringsvillage.com) for allowing us to film at this beautiful location!

Because Life is Worth Swimming, our mission is to promote swimming through sport, lifelong enjoyment, and good health benefits. Our objective is for each member of and each participant in The Race Club to improve his or her swimming performances, health, and self-esteem through our educational programs, services and creativity. We strive to help each member of The Race Club overcome challenges and reach his or her individual life goals.