Yale Overpowers D3 MIT Men and Women in Boston

YALE V. MIT

November 4, 2018

Boston, MA

Results

Scores: Women – Yale 196, MIT 81 | Men – Yale 189, MIT 88

Bella Hindley was a double winner for the Yale Bulldogs as they took down MIT on the road. Hindley, the 2018 Ivy League champion in the 50 free, was 51.05 to win the 100 free as well as 58.35 in the 100 IM. She was also on the 200 medley relay which won in 1:45.20, posting a 25.91 backstroke leg, and anchored the A 200 free relay (which was a mixed relay) with a 22.89.

Four freshmen notched individual victories for the Yale women, and three happened right in a row after the 200 medley relay. First, it was the 1000, where Ashley Loomis posted a 10:21.91 for the win. Next up, Marlise Moesch earned the 200 free win with a 1:53.11, followed by Raime Jones‘ 100 back win (57.86). Finally, taking the 50 free was Isabelle Henig with a 23.76.

Yale’s women only had one double winner, Hindley. Every other event win came from a different unique swimmer, which is a testament to Yale’s depth among their top talent.

Henry Gaissert, who finished 3rd in the 50 free and 4th in the 100 free, took wins in both of those events yesterday. He was 20.45 in the 50 free and 44.85 in the 100, winning the latter by almost two seconds. Gaissert now leads the Ivy League this year in both of those events.

Three freshmen contributed wins for the men. Cristian Bell was 1:51.96 to win the 200 back, while Calvin Yang won the 200 breast (2:03.52) and Liam Bogart coasted to the 1000 win in 9:41.24.

MIT’s sole win in the pool came in the 100 IM. While it would’ve technically been a win regardless, as Yale’s men swam this race in exhibition, Bouke Edskes earned the win in 52.54, the only finisher under 53 seconds.