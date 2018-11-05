Dutch Swimmers Stolk, Busch Shine On Final Night Of North Sea Meet

THE NORTH SEA SWIM MEET 2018

Just as we saw during the first two days of competition, five new meet records were set on the final day of action at the North Sea Swim Meet in Kristiansand, Norway, with Kyle Stolk of the Netherlands setting two of them.

Stolk, who won the 200 IM on day 1 and the 100 free on day 2, doubled up on Sunday with a pair of victories in the 200 free and the 100 IM.

In the 200 free prelims he broken a 27-year-old meet record in 1:45.51, erasing Anders Holmertz‘s 1991 mark of 1:45.64, and then lowered it another full second in the final in 1:44.41. His countryman Maarten Brzoskowski (1:44.81), Great Britain’s Stephen Milne (1:44.97) and another Dutchman Stan Pijnenburg (1:45.01) were also under the old record.

Stolk’s 100 IM meet record only came in the heats, where he clocked 52.86 to knock off Philip Heintz‘s 2015 standard of 53.59. He won the final in 53.07 over Norwegian Markus Lie (53.76).

Kim Busch, also of the Netherlands, won the 50 and 100 freestyles on days 1 and 2 (setting a meet record in the 100), and added two more wins on day 3 in the 100 fly and the 100 IM.

Busch first lowered Maria Ugolkova‘s 58.02 record from last year in the heats of the 100 fly in 57.61, and then brought it down to 57.09 to win the final. Both swims were personal bests for Busch, whose previous best time stood at 57.79 from the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor. Norwegian Emilie Lovberg (58.32) and German Franziska Hentke (58.58) placed 2nd and 3rd.

Busch then won the 100 IM in 59.85 over countrymate Marjolein Delno (1:01.03).

Hentke, who set a new meet record on day 1 in the 200 fly, won the timed final 400 IM to start off the final session in a meet record of 4:33.56, lowering Belgian Fanny Lecluyse‘s 2017 record of 4:35.89. That swim was just off of Hentke’s lifetime best from 2015 of 4:32.68.

Lecluyse didn’t compete in that event this year but did have a win on the final night in the women’s 50 breast, edging Norway’s Susann Bjoernsen 30.58 to 30.72.

The fifth meet record of the day came in the women’s 200 back, where Edinburgh’s Kathryn Greenslade clocked 2:06.68 to break Italian Giulia D’Innocenzo‘s 2017 mark of 2:08.66. D’Innocenzo (2:07.30) and Tessa Vermeulen (2:07.49) of the Netherlands were also under the old record.

OTHER WINNERS