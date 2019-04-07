WR Holder Watanabe Fires Off 4th Fastest 200 Breast Ever

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming within half a second of his own 2:06.67 World Record in the men’s 200m breast tonight in Tokyo was Ippei Watanabe.

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, one of two qualifying meets for the nation to get on the World Championships roster, the 22-year-old Waseda University graduate crushed a mega winning tie of 2:07.02 to rock the 4th fastest 200m breast performance of all time.

Watanabe planned his finals swim masterfully, clocking 2:12.01 in the prelims followed by a quick 2:09.36 in last night’s semi-final. Tonight, however, Watanabe opened in a super-sized 1:00.79, a FINA B cut for Worlds in itself, and closed in 1:06.23 to finish in 2:07.02.

Below are the only performances faster than Watanabe’s tonight:

In terms of the current season rankings, Watanabe destroys his 2:08.16 from earlier this year and easily sits atop the throne as best in the world right now.