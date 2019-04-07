Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WR Holder Watanabe Fires Off 4th Fastest 200 Breast Ever

2019 JAPAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming within half a second of his own 2:06.67 World Record in the men’s 200m breast tonight in Tokyo was Ippei Watanabe.

While competing on the penultimate night of the 2019 Japanese Swimming Championships, one of two qualifying meets for the nation to get on the World Championships roster, the 22-year-old Waseda University graduate crushed a mega winning tie of 2:07.02 to rock the 4th fastest 200m breast performance of all time.

Watanabe planned his finals swim masterfully, clocking 2:12.01 in the prelims followed by a quick 2:09.36 in last night’s semi-final. Tonight, however, Watanabe opened in a super-sized 1:00.79, a FINA B cut for Worlds in itself, and closed in 1:06.23 to finish in 2:07.02.

Below are the only performances faster than Watanabe’s tonight:

#1 – 2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe JPN 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships 1/27/2017 Tokyo
#2 – 2:06.80 Anton Chupkov RUS 2018 European Champs 8/6/2018 Glasgow
#3 – 2:07.01 Akihiro Yamaguchi JPN 9/15/2012 Gifu Prefecture

In terms of the current season rankings, Watanabe destroys his 2:08.16 from earlier this year and easily sits atop the throne as best in the world right now.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 BREAST

YasuhiroJPN
KOSEKI
02/10
2.08.05
2Ippei
WATANABE		JPN2.08.1602/10
3Matthew
WILSON		AUS2.08.5603/17
4Haiyang
QIU		CHN2.08.6603/29
5Marco
KOCH		GER2.08.7204/06
View Top 26»

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
ytho

Small correction: faster performers, not “performances”. Chupkov has 2 swims under 2:07, one from Glasgow, one from Budapest

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!