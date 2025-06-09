WR Holder in 50 Back, Kaylee McKeown, Disqualified for False Start at 2025 Australian Trials

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) Australian Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , (2023)

, (2023) All-Comers Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) 2023 Trials Champion: Bronte Job – 27.73

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.74

Top 8

Mollie O’Callaghan (STPET) – 27.72 Hannah Fredericks (STPET) – 28.21 Alyssa Burgess (HLDR) – 28.28 Elizabeth Gan (SYDU) – 28.32 Semra Olowoniyi (NUN) – 28.46 Layla Day (BOND) – 28.49 Emily Jones (HUNT) – 28.52 Zoe Ammundsen (NCOLL) – 28.54

World Record holder and 2023 World Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown was disqualified in the first heat of the prelims of the Women’s 50 backstroke. McKeown, who opted not to enter the 200 IM, which was earlier in the session, was called for a false start after initially recording a time of 27.27.

McKeown has 30 minutes to contest the call, but the video replay shows the slightest of head nods upon the start.

World Record Holder Kaylee McKeown was called for a False Start in the 50 Back Prelims. (McKeown is in lane 4) https://t.co/EuBLX9t7V8 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) June 9, 2025

This is not the first time that the Australian star has been DQed at a major meet. In 2023, she was disqualified for an illegal back to breaststroke turn in the semifinals of the 200 IM at the Fukuoka Worlds.

Taking the top seed in McKeown’s place tonight is fellow 2024 Olympic gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan. The 200 free champion finished in a time of 27.72, and while it was an addition of .56 from her seed, she was the only swimmer, save McKeown to not only be under the SwimAustralia Qualifying time of 27.74, but she was the only swimer under 28.00.

If the DQ is upheld and no more than two swimmers go under the time, McKeown could still swim the event if she makes the Australian team in another event, a likely scenario as she is the top seed in both the 100 and 200 back.