WR Holder in 50 Back, Kaylee McKeown, Disqualified for False Start at 2025 Australian Trials

by Mark Wild 9

June 08th, 2025 Australia, International, News

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Prelims

  • World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
  • Australian Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, (2023)
  • All-Comers Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
  • 2023 Trials Champion: Bronte Job – 27.73
  • SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 27.74

Top 8

  1. Mollie O’Callaghan (STPET) – 27.72
  2. Hannah Fredericks (STPET) – 28.21
  3. Alyssa Burgess (HLDR) – 28.28
  4. Elizabeth Gan (SYDU) – 28.32
  5. Semra Olowoniyi (NUN) – 28.46
  6. Layla Day (BOND) – 28.49
  7. Emily Jones (HUNT) – 28.52
  8. Zoe Ammundsen (NCOLL) – 28.54

World Record holder and 2023 World Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown was disqualified in the first heat of the prelims of the Women’s 50 backstroke. McKeown, who opted not to enter the 200 IM, which was earlier in the session, was called for a false start after initially recording a time of 27.27.

McKeown has 30 minutes to contest the call, but the video replay shows the slightest of head nods upon the start.

This is not the first time that the Australian star has been DQed at a major meet. In 2023, she was disqualified for an illegal back to breaststroke turn in the semifinals of the 200 IM at the Fukuoka Worlds.

Taking the top seed in McKeown’s place tonight is fellow 2024 Olympic gold medalist Mollie O’Callaghan. The 200 free champion finished in a time of 27.72, and while it was an addition of .56 from her seed, she was the only swimmer, save McKeown to not only be under the SwimAustralia Qualifying time of 27.74, but she was the only swimer under 28.00.

If the DQ is upheld and no more than two swimmers go under the time, McKeown could still swim the event if she makes the Australian team in another event, a likely scenario as she is the top seed in both the 100 and 200 back.

Facts
8 minutes ago

If I had a nickel for every time an Australian swimming superstar false started at a trials meet, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice

Troyy
Reply to  Facts
58 seconds ago

At least it’s not Olympic trials this time.

god
44 minutes ago

If she doesn’t qualify for the 50 backstroke in the end, some people might be happy

GOATKeown
Reply to  god
26 minutes ago

It will be pretty surprising if she doesn’t get selected. If a second person other than MOC doesn’t go under the QT tonight, Kaylee will be offered the spot.

Even if they do, MOC may very well give up the spot. It conflicts with the 100 free, 200 free and 200 free relay so it’s actually a really inconvenient clash for MOC to swim it.

Swimorr
56 minutes ago

US trials = women’s world records
Canadian trials = women’s world records
Australian trials = Busch league

GOATKeown
Reply to  Swimorr
49 minutes ago

There literally was not a WR at US trials, women’s or otherwise lol

Thomas The Tank Engine
Reply to  Swimorr
10 minutes ago

US trials = women’s world records

Someone didn’t watch US trials and then spread fake news.

I get it, Americans love fake news more than facts and reality, it’s what got US to the point where the president is having b*tch slap party with world’s richest person on social media.

Highly entertaining.

jeff
1 hour ago

💀 what are the odds this holds

GOATKeown
Reply to  jeff
22 minutes ago

As much as it pains me to admit, it looks like the right call. The video here doesn’t show the up close but when you see it close and in slow motion it seems like a DQ. Shame though!

