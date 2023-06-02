Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a podium altercation, a drone mishap, as well as a small fire that affected the timing system, we somehow made it through day 3 of the 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships.

With the competition now over halfway complete, we’ve seen more names added to the provisional roster for this summer’s World Championships.

We’ve also seen our first swimmer add a 2nd individual event to her qualification lineup.

Gabrielle Roncatto had already notched a QT in the 400m free but now added the 800m free to her list of races after having snagged silver behind winner Viviane Jungblut.

  • Gabrielle Roncatto – women’s 400m free (4:06.25), 800m free (8:35.38)
  • Maria Costa – women’s 400m free (4:06.85)
  • Kayky Mota – men’s 100m fly (51.95)
  • Guilherme Da Costa – men’s 400m free (3:47.31)
  • Leonardo De Deus – men’s 200m fly (1:55.47)
  • Bruna Leme – women’s 200m IM (2:12.71)
  • Guilherme Santos Caribe – men’s 100m free (48.11)
  • Marcelo Chierighini – men’s 100m free (48.14/47.86 in heats)
  • Gabrielle Silva – women’s 200m breast (2:25.31)
  • Viviane Jungblut – women’s 800m free (8:32.73)

