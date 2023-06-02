Worlds Roster Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a podium altercation, a drone mishap, as well as a small fire that affected the timing system, we somehow made it through day 3 of the 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships.

With the competition now over halfway complete, we’ve seen more names added to the provisional roster for this summer’s World Championships.

We’ve also seen our first swimmer add a 2nd individual event to her qualification lineup.

Gabrielle Roncatto had already notched a QT in the 400m free but now added the 800m free to her list of races after having snagged silver behind winner Viviane Jungblut.