World Medalist Aleksandr Krasnykh Absent From Euro Psych Sheets

2018 LEN European Aquatics Championships

August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)

Glasgow, Scotland

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

Psych Sheet

Two-time LC World Championship medalist Aleksandr Krasnykh of Russia is absent from the psych sheets for the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow. He was expected to compete after qualifying for the Russian team in the 200 and 400 freestyle at their National Championships in April.

The 23-year-old won a pair of medals last summer in Budapest, taking bronze individually in the 200 freestyle and helping his Russian teammates to silver in the 4×200 free relay (with the 3rd fastest split in the field at 1:44.80). He also has three SC World Championship medals to his name from 2016, including a gold in the 4×200, and won the European SC title in December in the 400 free. He was also an Olympic finalist in the 200 freestyle in Rio, placing 8th.

Based on his swims this year, Krasnykh was very much in contention to win the 200 and 400 free in Glasgow. He’s the 2nd fastest European in the 400 this year, trailing only James Guy who has opted to drop the event after the Commonwealth Games, and is also 2nd fastest in the 200 behind Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys.

The 200 will now be headlined by Guy, Rapsys, Duncan Scott, Dominik Kozma and Krasnykh’s Russian teammate Mikhail Dovgalyuk, who are all entered with 1:45s, while the 400 is headlined by Austrian Felix Auboeck and Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk.

Another Russian, Veronika Andrusenko, is also not entered at the competition. A two-time LC World Championship medalist in the 400 medley relay, Andrusenko had qualified for the Russian squad in the 100, 200 and 400 freestyle. This season she ranks 9th, 2nd and 7th respectively in those events amongst Europeans.