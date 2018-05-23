World Champions Rylov, Chupkov Headline Russia’s Euro Roster

The Russians have named their 43-man roster for the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow, which will take place August 3-9 (the roster on the Russian Swimming website says there’s 44, though only 43 are listed).

Headlining the men’s field are a pair of reigning world champions in Evgeny Rylov and Anton Chupkov, who won the 200 back and 200 breast respectively at the World Championships last summer in Budapest. Among those joining them on the roster will be well known sprinter Vladimir Morozov, who currently sits 1st in the world in the 100 free and 3rd in the 50, budding superstar Kliment Kolesnikov, and 2017 World Championship bronze medalist Kirill Prigoda.

The women’s side includes the infamous Yuliya Efimova, who was a world champion herself last summer in the 200 breast despite multiple doping convictions. Other notable women on the roster include sprinter Maria Kameneva, backstrokers Daria Ustinova and Anastasia Fesikova, and butterfly specialist Svetlana Chimrova.

For a full breakdown on the Russian qualifying criteria, click here. While for the most part the Russians only selected the top two (and sometimes top three) of each individual event, they can enter up to four into any given preliminary event at the Championships. So, for example, a swimmer who is only added for a relay could have an opportunity to race it individually, depending on the coaching decisions.

For the men, the only event where the winner at Nationals didn’t qualify was in the 200 fly, while for the women it came in the 50 fly.

Below, check out the full men’s and women’s rosters, with the events that qualified them (and others they’ll likely swim at Euro’s provided they were top-4 at Nationals and qualified in another event). Those who were 3rd and 4th in either the 100 and 200 free have that event in brackets beside the relay, indicating they’ll likely get the opportunity to swim it despite the relay being the event that actually qualified them. Along with the listed events, there will likely be many instances where swimmers get the opportunity to jump in other events where they don’t have four swimmers competing.

Men’s Roster (27)

Vladimir Morozov (50/100 FR, 50 BK)

(50/100 FR, 50 BK) Sergey Fesikov (50 FR, 50 BK)

Danila Izotov (100 FR, 800 FR Relay)

Vladislav Grinev (400 FR Relay [100 FR])

Kliment Kolesnikov (50/100/200 BK, 400 FR Relay [100 FR])

(50/100/200 BK, 400 FR Relay [100 FR]) Andrey Zhilkin (200 IM, 400 FR Relay)

Ivan Kuzmenko (400 FR Relay)

Aleksandr Krasnykh (200/400 FR)

Mikhail Vekovischev (200 FR)

Mikhail Dovgalyuk (800 FR Relay [200 FR])

Viacheslav Andrusenko (400 FR, 800 FR Relay [200 FR])

Martin Malyutin (400 FR, 800 FR Relay)

Yaroslav Potapov (800/1500 FR)

Ilya Druzhinin (800/1500 FR)

Nikita Ulyanov (50/100 BK)

Grigory Tarasevich (100/200 BK)

Evgeny Rylov (100/200 BK)

(100/200 BK) Oleg Kostin (50/100 BR, 50 FLY)

Kirill Prigoda (50/100/200 BR)

(50/100/200 BR) Ilya Khomenko (50/100/200 BR)

Anton Chupkov (100/200 BR)

(100/200 BR) Mikhail Dorinov (200 BR)

Nikita Korolev (50 FLY)

Alexander Sadovnikov (50/100 FLY)

Egor Kuimov (100 FLY)

Semyon Makovich (200 IM)

Maxim Stupin (400 IM)

Women’ Roster (16)