World Championships Medalist Hwang Sunwoo Posts 1:44.67 200 Free

2022 KOREAN NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

  • October 8th – October 13th
  • Ulsan, South Korea
  • LCM (50m)
The reigning World Championships silver medalist in the men’s 200m free, Hwang Sunwoo of Korea, has put up some super solid early-season times at his nation’s Sports Festival.

Racing in Ulsan the past few days, Hwang logged impressive outings in the 200m free and as a member of a record-breaking 4x100m free relay with 3 more days of competition remaining.

First, in the individual free, the Olympic finalist posted a winning effort of 1:44.67 to top the podium.

Hwang established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with a mark of 1:46.93 before dropping more than 2 seconds to beat the field easily. The next closest swimmer was Hojun Lee who touched in 1:46.99 for silver.

This summer in Budapest, Hwang posted a time of 1:44.47 to snag silver behind winner David Popovici of Romania. Popovici scored the gold in a massive 1:43.21, however, Hwang’s effort did check in as a new national record.

As such, Hwang’s time in Ulsan falls just .20 outside his best-ever. It also checked in as a new meet record, overtaking Olympian Park Tae Hwan‘s previous mark of 1:45.01 put on the books in 2016.

But Hwang also produced a split for his nation’s 4x100m freestyle relay to help them earn a new national record. Cheon Hohyun (49.81), Yang Jaehoon (48.63), Kim Woomin (49.12) comprised the first 3 legs of the squad before Hwang dove in a put up a split of 47.83.

Collectively, the foursome ultimately clocked a time of 3:15.39 for their Gangwon Provincial Office team, taking the gold and establishing a new national standard in the process.

Hwang still has the 100m freestyle and 400m medley relay yet to race at this Festival.

Additional Notes

  • Kim Woomin was impressive in the men’s 1500m freestyle, taking the gold in a time of 14:54.25. Kim beat the field by over 30 seconds en route to logging his first-ever outing under the 15:00 threshold. Entering this meet the man had been as fast as 15:08.50 from this year’s World Championships. For perspective, Kim’s new 14:54.25 PB would have placed 8th in Budapest this summer. With his result here, Kim is now approaching the realm of Park’s national record which stands at the 14:47.38 he produced in 2012.
  • Jihoon Kim posted a new Korean national record in the men’s 50m butterfly. His winning effort of 23.69 sliced .02 off of the longstanding standard of 23.71 established in 2014.

2Fat4Speed
58 minutes ago

Dang, DP really changed the game! Super impressive swim, just a new measuring stick. Hopefully this early season swim is just the beginning.

I would love to see Hwang and DP be the next great swimming rivalry. Think Popov/Hall, Thorpe/PVH etc.

