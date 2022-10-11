World Championships Medalist Hwang Sunwoo Posts 1:44.67 200 Free

2022 KOREAN NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

October 8th – October 13th

Ulsan, South Korea

LCM (50m)

Results

The reigning World Championships silver medalist in the men’s 200m free, Hwang Sunwoo of Korea, has put up some super solid early-season times at his nation’s Sports Festival.

Racing in Ulsan the past few days, Hwang logged impressive outings in the 200m free and as a member of a record-breaking 4x100m free relay with 3 more days of competition remaining.

First, in the individual free, the Olympic finalist posted a winning effort of 1:44.67 to top the podium.

Hwang established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with a mark of 1:46.93 before dropping more than 2 seconds to beat the field easily. The next closest swimmer was Hojun Lee who touched in 1:46.99 for silver.

This summer in Budapest, Hwang posted a time of 1:44.47 to snag silver behind winner David Popovici of Romania. Popovici scored the gold in a massive 1:43.21, however, Hwang’s effort did check in as a new national record.

As such, Hwang’s time in Ulsan falls just .20 outside his best-ever. It also checked in as a new meet record, overtaking Olympian Park Tae Hwan‘s previous mark of 1:45.01 put on the books in 2016.

But Hwang also produced a split for his nation’s 4x100m freestyle relay to help them earn a new national record. Cheon Hohyun (49.81), Yang Jaehoon (48.63), Kim Woomin (49.12) comprised the first 3 legs of the squad before Hwang dove in a put up a split of 47.83.

Collectively, the foursome ultimately clocked a time of 3:15.39 for their Gangwon Provincial Office team, taking the gold and establishing a new national standard in the process.

Hwang still has the 100m freestyle and 400m medley relay yet to race at this Festival.

Additional Notes