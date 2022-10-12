19-Year-Old San Diego County Swim Instructor Accused of Sexually Abusing A Child

A San Diego County, California swim instructor is facing allegations of sexually abusing one of his students and authorities have begun a search for additional victims.

Nicholas Piazza, 19, was arrested on Sept. 29 after the San Diego County Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit received a report of a sexual assault that happened on two separate occasions.

On Sept. 28, a seven-year-old child told his mother that his swim instructor, Piazza, had sexually assaulted him, the sheriff’s department said in its release.

Piazza was arrested the following day on numerous charges and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility. His charges include performing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, committing a felony while on bail and contempt of court.

The alleged incidents happened during private swim lessons between Sept. 7-25 in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, Piazza was accused of a similar incident in July 2021 while he was employed at Callan Swim School in San Marcos, California. The swim school denied any claims that inappropriate behavior toward a child occurred at the school.

The department has called on anyone whose child was coached by Piazza and thinks they were a victim to contact them.

The public is urged to call the department at (858) 285-6293 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.