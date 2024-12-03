Wolverine Aquatics Club Donates More Than 2100 Cans for the Holidays

Today marks the 13th annual #GivingTuesday in the United States, and Wolverine Aquatics Club, located in Rocklin CA, started giving back a little early this year with their donation of more than 2000 cans to the Orangevale Food Bank.

Senior swimmer Lynnmarie Wang orchestrated the first annual “WAC Gives Back” this year. The event consisted of a week-long food drive, a competition between the boys and girls, and ended with the 2024 WAC Cranberry Classic swim meet.

The swimmers channeled their competitive energy into a competition between the boys and girls to see who could donate the most food. In the end, the girls came out victorious collecting a whopping 1284 cans to the boys’ total of 883.

Swimmers from all over the area also brought food to donate at the Cranberry Classic Meet, and thanks to a generous donation of Arena gear from Sierra Nevada Swimming, WAC’s LSC, swimmers were even more motivated to bring food and be entered in a raffle.

Ultimately, they were able to donate more than 2000 pounds of food, mostly consisting of comfort foods like mac-and-cheese, cereals, and soups. The WAC is looking to make this an annual tradition, and their goal for next year is to encourage more local teams to participate in donations.