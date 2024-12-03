Dutch Director Lankwarden Resigns Amidst Centre For Safe Sports Report

On the heels of head coach Mark Faber leaving the Netherlands to take over as technical director of the Flemish Swimming Federation, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has another leadership shakeup.

Late last month, Director Aschwin Lankwarden announced his departure, with Hans Gootjes revealed as his interim replacement.

In his role since 2018, Lankwarden said that he decided to leave due to personal reasons.

“It was a privilege and an honour to be allowed to fulfil this function. However, the very intensive years that I look back on have taken a heavy toll on me and my family life”, Lankwarden told the KNZB.

“In my consideration, I also took into account the fact that a report has been received by the Centre for Safe Sports. Although the investigation is ongoing and the outcome has not yet been determined, I have decided to resign my duties so that someone else, beyond any doubt, can take over.”

According to Dutch media, a report about Lankwarden was received by the Centre for Safe Sports Netherlands (CVSN), the organization which typically receives complaints regarding sexual transgressive behavior, match-fixing and doping in sports.

The contents of the particular report about Lankwarden has not been made public at the time of publishing. (NOS.NL)

The KNZB stated that it respects Lankwarden’s decision, as chairman of the board of the swimming association Hayke Veldman said, “With Aschwin, we as KNZB lose a committed and passionate director who has devoted himself heart and soul to swimming. We are grateful to him for that.”

As for Gootjes, he is a former director of the National Olympic Committee (NOC*NSF) and will serve in the interim role while a search for a permanent new director takes place.

Gootjes said, “I am looking forward to being of significance to swimming during the transition period, together with the team of professionals and volunteers within the KNZB, with great energy.”