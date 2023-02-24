With Improved Back Half, David Johnston Hoping not to “Sellout” in 500Fr Prelims at NCs

2023 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25, 2023

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

Defending Champions: Women: Texas (10x) Men: Texas (26x)

Junior David Johnston won the Big 12 title in the men’s 500 free last night, hanging on teammate Luke Hobson’s hip for the first half of the race before making his move and ultimately taking the win by over a body length, touching at 4:12.82. Johnston said this was very intentional, having worked on descending the 500 free every time he has raced it this season.

The All-American in this event is hoping this strategy will help him conserve some energy in prelims come NCAAs so that he can make a hard push for a top-3 finish in finals. Last year, Johnston made the final but added .61 at night, ultimately finishing in 6th.