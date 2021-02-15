Wisconsin DI State Qualifier Jasper Bunker Sends Verbal to Northern Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jasper Bunker has verbally committed to swim for the Northern Michigan University Wildcats beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She is in her final year at Kenosha Tremper High School and she is a year-round swimmer for the Pleasant Prairie Patriots.

I’m so pumped to announce that I’ll be swimming and studying at Northern Michigan University! Big thanks to my teammates, friends, family, & coaches for always supporting me and cheering me on throughout my swimming career! I can’t wait to be a Wildcat!

As a senior at Kenosha Tremper High School, Bunker competed at the Wisconsin Girls Division I Sectionals at Muskego High School. She swam the 50 free and the 100 fly and she was a member of two of her school’s relays. She was seeded first in the 50 free going into the meet, and she ultimately dropped 0.04 seconds to win the bronze medal. She was runner-up in the 100 fly, taking 1.55 seconds off of her entry time. Her time of 58.67 was a new personal best.

Bunker swam the butterfly leg on Kenosha Tremper’s 200 medley relay, splitting a time of 26.58. Morgan Smith led off on back, Abigail Zabel swam breast, and Ava Bilotti swam free. The women finished 7th. Bunker later anchored her team’s 200 free relay which finished 9th. Zabel and Smith swam the first two legs, and Ashley Gutierrez swam the third.

Bunker’s two individual events qualified her for the Wisconsin DI Girls State Championships. She swam the 50 free, touching 14th in a personal best time of 24.17. Her time was 0.37 seconds faster than it had been only a week earlier at the sectional meet. Right after finishing the 50 free, Bunker got back on the block for the 100 fly. She touched 7th and went 1.57 seconds faster than at the sectional meet in a new personal best time of 57.10.

In March of 2020, she competed at the 13&Over State Championships. She swam the 50 free, the 100 and 200 back, and the 100 breast. She made it back in the C-final of the 50 free and the D-final of the 100 breast. She ended the meet with a personal best time in the 100 breast.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 57.10

50 free – 24.17

100 back – 58.87

200 back – 2:09.42

100 breast – 1:07.31

200 breast – 2:27.55

Northern Michigan dominated the 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, scoring 149 more points than second-place finishers Wayne State University. Rachel Helm led the team in points scored, with 72 points (2 gold, 1 silver) and Michaela Nelson followed closely behind with 70 points (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Bunker’s times would have placed her in the A-final of the 100 fly and 50 free, and she would have been placed in the B-final of the 100 and 200 back and the 200 breast.

Bunker will be joining Abigail Harned, Cecilia Hagewood, Ella Houwers, Faith Sill, Heidi Billings, Emma Clifford, and Zoe DeKievit as a member of the Mustangs’ class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.