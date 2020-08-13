Emma Clifford Sends Verbal Commitment to Northern Michigan for 2021-22

Emma Clifford from Wausau, Wisconsin has made a verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University for 2021-22.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Northern Michigan University! I can’t wait to spend the next four years in the UP! Go wildcats! 💚💛🐾”

Clifford swims for Wausau East High School, where she will be a senior in the fall, and Woodson Y Northern Swimmers. She focuses mainly on fly and back and updated just about all her lifetime bests at the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships in March. Finaling in the 100/200 back and 100 fly, she notched PBs in the 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM.

50 back – 27.87

100 back – 58.87

200 back – 2:07.90

100 fly – 58.28

200 IM – 2:13.21

NMU women won their 7th conference title at 2020 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Clifford’s best times would have added points for the Wildcats in the B finals of the 100 fly and 200 back, and she would have been just off in the 100 back where it took 58.79 to score. With the graduation this year of national champion and multiple-time All-American Rachel Helm, the back/fly/IM group will be led by rising NMU sophomore Michaela Nelson, who will still be there when Clifford arrives.

Clifford will join the Wildcats in the fall of 2021 with Ella Houwers and Faith Sill.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.