Winter Juniors Qualifier Holley Dennis Verbally Commits to Minnesota

Holley Dennis, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota’s class of 2024.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic career! They offered everything I wanted both inside and outside the pool. I immediately felt at home with the team as well as the coaching staff. I’m proud to be apart [sic] of the Gopher family!”

Dennis is a junior at Mountain Vista High School. She currently swims for the University of Denver Hilltoppers (she was with Highland Ranch Aquatics through the end of last summer). In high school swimming, she is a 6-time Colorado 5A state finalist in the 50 free and 100 breast. She placed 14th and 5th in the respective events as a freshman, 9th and 6th as a sophomore and 14th and 3rd this season as a junior. Dennis recently competed at Federal Way Sectionals where she had an outstanding end to her short course season. There, she placed 9th in the 200 breast, 10th in the 100 breast, 16th in the 100 fly, and 23rd in the 50 free. She earned new PBs in the 100 free with a relay leadoff, and in the 50 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly. Her best-ever 100 breast time dates from last spring’s Super Sectionals at Austin.

Dennis competed in the 50 free and 100/200 breast at Winter Juniors West and in the 100/200 breast at 2018 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. So far this year she has already notched PBs in the LCM 50 free (27.53) and 100 breast (1:12.47). Minnesota’s entire breaststroke group was made up of juniors and seniors this year, all of whom will have graduated by the time Dennis shows up in Minneapolis. However, the hole will be filled by incoming freshmen Emma Lezer (1:01.43/2:16.43) and Grace Bennin (1:00.65/2:15.99).

Dennis will suit up for the Golden Gophers with Katia Soudakova, Megan Van Berkom, and Pyper Doo in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY times:

200 breast: 2:15.56

100 breast: 1:02.31

100 fly: 55.47

50 free: 23.85

100 free: 51.71

