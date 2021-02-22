William & Mary Picks Up Distance Freestyler Natalia Rongione

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Natalia Rongione of Machine Aquatics has verbally committed to William & Mary for this coming fall. Rongione’s older sister is Isabella Rongione, an age group standout who swam at USC.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at William and Mary! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for the support along the way! Cant wait to be a part of the tribe family!! Go tribe💚💛

William & Mary said it was cutting its swim programs in September 2020, but reinstated the women’s team in October and the men’s team in November.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:55.96

500 free – 5:06.83

1000 free – 10:29.15

1650 free – 17:34.69

100 breast – 1:07.14

200 breast – 2:27.48

A senior at Langley High School in Virginia, Rongione has placed top-12 in the 500 free at the last three Virginia HS 6A State Championships. She’ll compete at the 2021 6A meet later this week.

It took a 17:29 to score at the 2020 CAA Championships in the mile, an event where four swimmers from William & Mary scored in the top-12.

Rongione joins Sydney-Cate Thornett, Julie Anderson and Lexi Nussbaum in William & Mary’s incoming class.

