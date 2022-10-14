Where In The World Is Coleman Hodges? 5 Years of Practice + Pancakes

Coleman Hodges made SwimSwam history was made on September 22, 2017 when the first ever Practice + Pancakes video dropped. It was a look into a Tuesday morning practice at Rice University. It’s been just over five years since that first video went live so we thought we’d take a look back at all the places Coleman’s been–and some of his favorites.

After a whopping 131 videos, Coleman’s been to 72 different places, which you can see on the map below. In addition to all the places in the U.S, he’s also gone international for pancakes. So far, his international trips include Abu Dhabi in 2021, Budapest to film the NY Breakers, and the UK to visit the growing pro group at Loughborough University.

Legend:

Orange Points – College Team (35)

Blue Points – Club Team (25)

Purple Points – Pro Group (7)

Yellow Points – Miscellaneous (6)

So, after being on deck for many workouts, which stands up as his favorite? He couldn’t pick just one, but narrowed it down to the Katie Ledecky & True Sweetser AM Freestyle Practice at Stanford and the 15m King/Queen of the Hill at UNLV.

He picked a Stanford workout as one of his favorite practices, but his favorite pool is the Spieker Aquatic Center across the Bay in Berkeley, California. That was the site of the most recent Practice + Pancakes, where head coach Dave Durden led Cal through 15-meter power efforts.

But as many practices as Coleman’s been to in the last five years, he’s eaten even more pancakes. So, from the mouth of the most well-traveled pancake expert this side of the Food Network, which pancakes are the best? That honor belongs to the ube pancakes from Babystacks in Las Vegas, which were featured in the Sandpipers’ video.

There are plenty more Practice + Pancakes in the works, but let us know which is your favorite of the last five years.

Where Have We Been So Far? The Full List of Practice + Pancakes Sites

University of Texas – Austin, TX

Stanford University – Palo Alto, CA

UVA – Charlottesville, VA

UNLV – Las Vegas, NV

Sandpipers of Nevada – Las Vegas, NV

Loughborough University – Loughborough, UK

SPIRE Academy – Geneva, OH

Asphalt Green Aquatic Club – New York, NY

Tsunami Swim Club – Seward, AK

University of Florida – Gainesville, Florida

Cavalier Aquatics – Charlottesville, VA

Greater Monmouth County Y Swim Team – Monmouth, NJ

Harvard University – Cambridge, MA

Arkansas – Fayetteville, AR

W Hotel – Abu Dhabi, UAE

Princeton University – Princeton, NJ

Drury U – Springfield, MO

University of Missouri – Columbia, MO

Badger Swim Club – Larchmont, NY

University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Dept. of Recreation – Philadelphia, PA

Greater Somerset Y – Somerset County, NJ

Long Island Aquatic Club – New York, NY

Columbia University, New York, NY

Waterloo Swimming – Austin, TX

Austin Swim Club – Austin, TX

Nitro Swim Club – Austin, TX

University of Kentucky – Lexington, KY

University of Tennessee – Knoxville, TN

Lone Star Aquatics – Round Rock, TX

University of New Mexico – Albuquerque, NM

Queens University – Charlotte, NC

NC State – Raleigh, NC

University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, NC

Virginia Tech – Blacksburg, VA

Columbia Swim Club – Columbia, MO

New York Breakers – Budapest, Hungary

Louisville University – Louisville, KY

Indiana University – Bloomington, IN

Race Pace Club – Louisville, KY

Western Hills Athletic Club – West Lake Hills, TX

USC – Los Angeles, CA

Team Elite – San Diego, CA

Michael Andrew – Encintas, CA

Zane Grothe @ IU – Bloomington, Indiana

Training Elite w/ Full Time Job – Albuquerque, NM

Northern Kentucky Clippers – Erlanger, KY

TYR Derby Pro Swim -Louisville, KY

Speedo Photo Shoot – Long Beach, CA

Nashville Aquatic Club – Nashville, TN 50

University of Alabama – Birmingham, AL

Auburn University – Auburn, AL

University of Georgia – Athens, GA

Marlins of Raleigh – Raleigh, NC

Northwestern University – Evanston, IL 55

Texas A&M – College Station, TX

UCSD – San Diego, CA

Cal – Berkeley, CA

Club Wolverine – Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, MI

Phoenix Swim Club – Paradise Valley, AZ

Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

University Arizona – Tuscon, AZ

Dayton Raiders – Dayton, OH

Mason Manta Rays – Mason, OH

North Texas Nadadores – Southlake, TX

SMU – Dallas, TX

Springfield Aquatics – Springfield, MO

Longhorn Aquatic Masters – Austin, TX

TCU – Fort Worth, TX

Rice University – Houston, TX

(Click the map to see the map in full size!)