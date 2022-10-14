arena Swim of the Week: Hwang Sunwoo Rockets Home For 1:44.6 200 Free

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Over the last four months or so, the bar has undoubtedly been raised in the men’s 200 freestyle.

Back in June, a SwimSwam poll indicated that only 37.7 percent of readers believed that we would see a swimmer break the 1:44 barrier in the 200 free. Little did we know, we’d see someone go sub-1:43.

Romanian sensation David Popovici first went 1:43.21 to win the World Championship title in June, and then one-upped himself by clocking 1:42.97 at the European Championships in August.

Prior to Popovici’s immaculate summer, he was frequently mentioned in the same breath as South Korean Hwang Sunwoo in terms of up-and-coming male freestylers with the ability to do some damage.

Hwang, who was the first swimmer to take the World Junior Record under 1:45, was the silver medalist behind Popovici at Worlds, setting a new best of 1:44.47, and is clearly not satisfied with being the second best in the world.

Competing at the Korean National Sports Festival over the last week, the 19-year-old delivered several noteworthy swims, but standing out above the rest was his performance in the 200 free, where he neared his lifetime best with a sizzling 1:44.67.

Not only is this a phenomenal time at this point in the year—with no major long course titles on the line until mid-2023—but Hwang also showed a slight change in his strategy that could pay dividends down the road.

When he first cracked 1:45 in May 2021 (1:44.96), Hwang split the race fairly evenly, managing to get out in 50.7 at the 100 and closing with a final 50 split of 26.84.

At the Tokyo Olympics a few months later, he reset his best time down to 1:44.62 in the prelims, showing increased aggression on the front half of the race. In the final, he doubled down on this tactic and it cost him, as Hwang reeled off splits of 23.95, 25.83 and 26.78 over the first 150, holding a big lead in the race, but faded bad and finished seventh in 1:45.26 (closing in 28.70).

At the 2022 World Championships in June, he showed improved splitting relative to the Olympics, but was still 27.1 on the way home.

This past week in Korea, Hwang showed a bit more patience in the race, producing the fastest closing split of his career in 26.50.

Hwang Split Comparison

May 2021 July 2021 (Olympic Prelims) July 2021 (Olympic Final) June 2022 October 2022 24.34 24.08 23.95 24.36 24.38 50.74 (26.40) 50.12 (26.04) 49.78 (25.83) 50.72 (26.36) 50.91 (26.53) 1:18.12 (27.38) 1:17.01 (26.89) 1:16.56 (26.78) 1:17.33 (26.61) 1:18.17 (27.26) 1:44.96 (26.84) 1:44.62 (27.61) 1:45.26 (28.70) 1:44.47 (27.14) 1:44.67 (26.50)

Hwang isn’t alone in experimenting with different strategies in trying to find the optimal solution to the 200 free puzzle.

Popovici, for example, was significantly faster over the first 150 at the World Championships (1:16.27) compared to Euros (1:16.96), but managed to come back almost a second faster in Rome with a scintillating 26.01.

Popovici has upped the ante, but Hwang is hot on his tail, and coming off a silver medal-winning performance at Worlds, he’s had a strong start to 2022-23.

