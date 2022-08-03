Wheaton College Picks Up Commitment from Sprint Free Specialist Louise Adams

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louise Adams of Argyle, TX has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic careers at Wheaton College (IL) beginning in the fall of 2022. Adams has been competing with Lakeside Aquatic Club for a year and she recently graduated from Coram Deo Academy.

I chose Wheaton because it offers me the unique experience to join a special swimming community while pursuing rigorous academics and growth in my faith. I’m so excited to join an awesome team and continue growing both as a student and athlete! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for continually supporting me and cheering me on!

Adams joined the Lakeside Aquatic Club at the beginning of her senior year of high school. She previously swam for a small homeschool team based of our Houston called Think N’ Swim. She took a hiatus from swimming during her freshman year and swam for a couple of teams before committing to Lakeside.

Since joining LAC last year, Adams has dropped 2.3 seconds in the 50 free, 4.48 seconds in the 100 free, 6.94 seconds in the 100 breast, and 45.61 seconds in the 500.

Coram Deo Academy did not have a swim team, so Adams and a couple teammates decided to represent the school at the TAPPS Regionals. She finished 3rd in both the 50 free and the 100 breast, earning her a spot at the TAPPS State DII meet. She touched 5th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 breast.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 26.27

100 free – 57.70

100 breast – 1:14.52

Adams will join the Thunder in the 2022-23 season. Wheaton College has also picked up verbals from Olivia Wiebe and Lily Foung for its class of 2026.

