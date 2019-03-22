What Does Abbey Weitzeil Think about During the 50 Free? (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

50 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2019 – 21.15

American Record: Abbey Weitzeil , 2016 – 21.12

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017 – 21.17

It’s been 3 years since Abbey Weitzeil set the American Record in this pool. Tonight, she finally broke that record again, along with the NCAA Record. Weitzeil remains the fastest woman in history, taking a tenth off her best in 21.02. She now owns 4 of the 10 fastest times ever. Tennessee’s Erika Brown, who held the NCAA Record before tonight, was 2nd in 21.23 with the 9th fastest performance in history.

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford clipped over a tenth off her best to take 3rd in 21.49. Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil was just a hundredth back in 21.50. Comerford was just a hundredth shy of making the all-time top 10 performers list in this event.

There was just a hundredth between 4th and 5th, as well as 5th and 6th. Arkansas’ Anna Hopkintouched in 21.52 for 5th, while Cal’s Amy Bilquist popped a lifetime best 21.52 for 6th place. NC State’s Ky-Lee Perry dropped a hundredth off her best time for 7th in 21.57. Freshman teammate Kylee Alonsfinished 8th tonight in 21.89.