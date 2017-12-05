WATCH: All Race Videos from the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals

The action has concluded from Columbus, but you can catch up on all of the races from the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals right here, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- University of Louisville ‘A’ – 1:36.86
- University of Louisville ‘B’ – 1:37.95
- Ohio State University ‘A’ – 1:38.28
MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY
- California Aquatics ‘A’ – 1:24.58
- University of Louisville ‘A’ – 1:25.79
- Ohio State ‘A’ – 1:26.03
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY
- University of Louisville ‘A’ – 6:58.41 (Meet Record)
- Ohio State ‘A’ – 7:07.31
- University of Louisville ‘B’ – 7:10.35
MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY
- University of Louisville ‘A’ – 6:22.02
- Ohio State University ‘A’ – 6:23.74
- University of Louisville ‘B’ – 6:26.36
WOMEN’S 500 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Meet Record: 4:29.54, Katie Ledecky, 2014
- Pool Record: 4:26.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD: Ashley Neidigh, Indiana, 4:34.47
- SILVER: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 4:35.78
- BRONZE: Erica Sullivan, SAND, 4:38.13
MEN’S 500 FREE FINALS
American Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017 U.S. Open Record: 4:08.42, Clark Smith, 2017 Meet Record: 4:10.75, Peter Vanderkaay, 2007 Pool Record: 4:13.19, Anton Ipsen, 2017
- GOLD: Zane Grothe, Indiana, 4:07.25
- SILVER: Mitch D’Arrigo, Florida, 4:10.78
- BRONZE: Marwan El Kamash, Indiana, 4:16.10
WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- American Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:51.65, Ella Eastin, 2016
Meet Record: 1:53.16, Melanie Margalis, 2016 Pool Record: 1:53.47, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- GOLD: Melanie Margalis, Georgia, 1:52.63
- SILVER: Isabel Ivey, GSC, 1:55.77
- BRONZE: Mariia Astashkina, Louisville, 1:57.06
MEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- American Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, 2015
- Meet Record: 1:40.08, Ryan Lochte, 2007
- Pool Record: 1:41.59, Vini Lanza, 2017
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz, Georgia, 1:41.79
- SILVER: Ryan Murphy, Cal, 1:42.29
- BRONZE: Josh Prenot, Cal, 1:42.84
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 21.12, Abbey Weitzeil, 2016
- Meet Record: 21.46, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
- Pool Record: 21.69, Lara Jackson, 2008
- GOLD: Olivia Smoliga, Georgia, 21.70
- SILVER: Margo Geer, Indiana, 21.72
- BRONZE: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 21.88
MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- American Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 18.20, Caeleb Dressel, 2016
Meet Record: 18.81, Nathan Adrian, 2014 Pool Record: 18.77, Caeleb Dressel, 2015
- GOLD: Nathan Adrian, Cal, 18.77
- SILVER: Michael Andrew, RPC, 19.17
- BRONZE: Andrej Barna, Louisville, 19.44
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS
- American Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 3:25.60, USA, 2016
- Meet Record: 3:29.91, Cal, 2013
- Pool Record: 3:29.06, Arizona, 2008
- GOLD: Louisville (A), 3:31.97
- SILVER: Louisville (B), 3:33.94
- BRONZE: Ohio State, 3:36.95
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY FINALS
- American Record: 3:01.51, Cal, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:59.22, Texas, 2017
- Meet Record: 3:05.69, Arizona, 2012
- Pool Record: 3:02.83, Cal, 2010
- GOLD: Cal, 3:06.69
- SILVER: Louisville, 3:08.73
- BRONZE: Ohio State, 3:10.40
WOMEN’S 400 IM
- American Record: 3:57.57, Ella Eastin, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 3:56.54, Katinka Hosszu, 2012
- Meet Record: 4:00.03, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- Pool Record: 4:00.03, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- GOLD: Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg Aquatics, 4:00.59
- SILVER: Emma Muzzy, Virginia Gators, 4:06.72
- BRONZE: Meg Bailey, Ohio State, 4:07.07
MEN’S 400 IM
- American Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 3:33.42, Chase Kalisz, 2017
- Meet Record: 3:37.88, Ryan Lochte, 2007
- Pool Record: 3:38.89, Tyler Clary, 2010
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz, Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 3:39.45
- SILVER: Etay Gurevich, Louisvill, 3:45.56
- BRONZE: Casey Storch, Machine Aquatics, 3:46.31
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
- American Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell, 2016
Meet Record: 50.10, Rachel Komisarz, 2007 Pool Record: 50.32, Kelsi Worrell, 2017
- GOLD: Kelsi Worrell, Cardinal Aquatics, 49.87
- SILVER: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 50.92
- BRONZE: Amanda Kendall, Indiana, 51.14
MEN’S 100 FLY
- American Record: 43.58, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 43.58, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- Meet Record: 43.84, Tom Shields, 2016
- Pool Record: 44.91, Tom Shields, 2010
- GOLD: Josh Prenot, Cal, 45.81
- SILVER: Michael Salazar, Ohio State, 45.98
- BRONZE: Noah Lense, Ohio State, 46.17
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
- American Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, 2015
- U.S. Open Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, 2015
Meet Record: 1:41.40, Missy Franklin, 2013 Pool Record: 1:41.90, Simone Manuel, 2016
- GOLD: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 1:41.17
- SILVER: Isabel Ivey, Gator Swim Club, 1:43.89
- BRONZE: Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg Aquatics, 1:44.64
MEN’S 200 FREE
- American Record: 1:30.46, Townley Haas, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:30.46, Townley Haas, 2016
- Meet Record: 1:31.65, Joao De Lucca, 2013
- Pool Record: 1:31.31, Conor Dwyer, 2010
- GOLD: Matias Koski, Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 1:32.95
- SILVER: Zane Grothe, Indiana, 1:33.28
- BRONZE: Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club, 1:33.51
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
- American Record: 56.30, Lilly King, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 56.30, Lilly King, 2017
- Meet Record: 57.62, Alia Atkinson, 2013
- Pool Record: 58.41, Jessica Hardy, 2010
- GOLD: Melanie Margalis, St. Petersburg Aquatics, 58.51
- SILVER: Breeja Larson, New York Athletic Club, 58.61
- BRONZE: Andee Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics, 58.82
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- American Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes, 2014
- U.S. Open Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes, 2014
Meet Record: 51.04, Cody Miller, 2017 Pool Record: 51.04, Cody Miller, 2017
- GOLD: Nic Fink, Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 50.80
- SILVER: Cody Miller, Sandpipers of Nevada, 50.98
- BRONZE: Reece Whitley, Penn Charter Aquatics, 51.81
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- American Record: 49.69, Ally Howe, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 49.69, Ally Howe, 2017
- Meet Record: 50.64, Natalie Coughlin, 2007
- Pool Record: 50.73, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013
- GOLD: Olivia Smoliga, Athens Bulldog Swim Club, 51.23
- SILVER: Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky, 52.28
- BRONZE: Isabel Ivey, Gator Swim Club, 52.29
MEN’S 100 BACK
- American Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- Meet Record: 44:07, Nick Thoman, 2013
- Pool Record: 44.82, Matt Grevers, 2010
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy, Cal, 45.03
- SILVER: Jacob Pebley, Cal, 46.06
- BRONZE: Grigory Tarasevich, Cardinal Aqautics, 46.53
WOMEN’S 4×50 FREE RELAY
- American Record: 1:25.91, Stanford, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:25.59, Cal, 2017
- Meet Record: 1:27.19, SwimMAC, 2013
- GOLD: Louisville (A), 1:27.50
- SILVER: Ohio State, 1:29.25
- BRONZE: Louisville (B), 1:30.61
MEN’S 4×50 FREE RELAY
- American Record: 1:15.26, Stanford, 2011
- U.S. Open Record: 1:14.08, Auburn, 2009
- Meet Record: 1:17.06, SwimMAC, 2013
- GOLD: Louisville (A), 1:18.67
- SILVER: Louisville (B), 1:20.75
- BRONZE: Ohio State, 1:20.91
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE
- American Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky, 2017
- Meet Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky, 2014
- GOLD: Ashley Neidigh, Indiana, 15:38.35
- SILVER: Erica Sullivan, SAND, 15:40.42
- BRONZE: Madelyn Donohoe, FISH, 16:01.60
MEN’S 1650 FREE
American Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith, 2017 16:01.0 U.S. Open Record: 14:22.41, Clark Smith, 2017 Meet Record: 14:23.52, Connor Jaeger, 2014
- GOLD: Zane Grothe, Indiana, 14:18.25
- SILVER: Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club, 14:43.87
- BRONZE: Marcelo Acosta, Louisville, 14:54.95
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- American Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
- U.S. Open Record: 1:47.84, Elizabeth Pelton, 2013
- Meet Record: 1:49.18, Missy Franklin, 2012
- Pool Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013
- GOLD: Ali Galyer, Kentucky, 1:51.15
- SILVER: Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky, 1:51.92
- BRONZE: Kristen Romano, Oho State, 1:52.86
MEN’S 200 BACK
- American Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- Meet Record: 1:36.81, Ryan Lochte, 2007
Pool Record: 1:39.29, Cory Chitwood, 2010
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy, Cal, 1:38.32
- SILVER: Jacob Pebley, Cal, 1:38.66
- BRONZE: Grigory Tarasevich, Cardinal Aquatics, 1:40.62
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- American Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel, 2017
Meet Record: 46.85, Natalie Coughlin, 2007 Pool Record: 47.23, Mallory Comerford, 2017
- GOLD: Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 46.70
- SILVER: Kelsi Worrell, Louisville, 47.48
- BRONZE: Margo Geer, Indiana, 47.50
MEN’S 100 FREE
- American Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 40.00, Caeleb Dressel, 2017
Meet Record: 41.31, Nathan Adrian, 2014 Pool Record: 41.35, Matt Grevers, 2010
- GOLD: Nathan Adrian, Cal, 41.22
- SILVER: Michael Chadwick, Missouri, 42.30
- BRONZE: Josh Fleagle, Ohio State, 42.41
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- American Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 2:03.18, Lilly King, 2017
- Meet Record: 2:05.04, Laura Sogar, 2012
- Pool Record: 2:06.32, Rebecca Soni, 2008
- GOLD: Breeja Larson, New York Athletic Club, 2:07.48
- SILVER: Andee Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics, 2:07.98
- BRONZE: Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky, 2:08.39
MEN’S 200 BREAST
- American Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:47.91, Will Licon, 2017
Meet Record: 1:50.73, Kevin Cordes, 2012 Pool Record: 1:51.73, Mike Alexandrov, 2010
- GOLD: Cody Miller, SAND, 1:49.31
- SILVER: Reece Whitley, PCAC, 1:51.43
- BRONZE: Nick Fink, ABSC, 1:51.56
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- American Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 1:49.92, Elaine Breeden, 2009
- Meet Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- Pool Record: 1:51.02, Katinka Hosszu, 2010
- GOLD: Kelsi Worrell, Cardinal Aquatics, 1:53.16
- SILVER: Grace Oglesby, Louisville, 1:54.23
- BRONZE: Meg Bailey, Ohio State, 1:55.40
MEN’S 200 FLY
- American Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger, 2017
- Meet Record: 1:40.24, Tom Shields, 2012
- Pool Record: 1:41.07, Andreas Vazaios, 2017
- GOLD: Noah Lense, Ohio State, 1:42.22
- SILVER: Brendan Burns, UMLY, 1:42.94
- BRONZE: Zach Harting, Louisville, 1:44.51
WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY
- American Record: 3:07.61, Stanford, 2017
- U.S. Open Record: 3:07.61, Stanford, 2017
Meet Record: 3:13.45, Cal, 2013
- GOLD: Louisville (A), 3:12.15
- SILVER: Ohio State, 3:15.43
- BRONZE: Louisville (B), 3:17.71
MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY
- American Record: 2:47.02, Texas, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 2:45.39, Texas, 2017
- Meet Record: 2:51.16, Cal, 2013
- GOLD: Louisville (A), 2:53.92
- SILVER: Ohio State, 2:54.49
- BRONZE: Louisville (B), 2:56.95
