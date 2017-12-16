WATCH: North Allegheny Boys Break National HS Record in 200 Free Relay

Braden Keith contributed to this report.

Just like Destin Lasco did not too far away in New Jersey, the boys of North Allegheny High School in suburban Pittsburgh jumped right from the USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships – East back into their high school season and came away with National Record-breaking swims.

The team of Mason Gonzalez, Andrew Zhang, Rick Mihm, and Jack Wright combined for a 1:20.46 in the 200 free relay. That broke the National Public High School Record that was set by North Allegheny in March at 1:20.95. That relay from March included Wright, Gonzlaez, Mihm, and Eben Krigger, who has since graduated and now swims at Penn State.

The overall and Independent School records still belong to Bolles at 1:19.27 – a relay that included 4 future Olympians, plus 2 future Olympic gold medalists (Ryan Murphy, Joseph Schooling).

The group was an even-faster 1:19.83 a week ago in Knoxville, with each of the 4 swimmers posting better times at that meet.

Comparative Splits: