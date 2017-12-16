Dutch Mixed 200 Free Relay Breaks World Record at European Champs

EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS 2017

The Dutch mixed 200 free relay broke the World Record on Saturday on day 4 at the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen, swimming a 1:28.39. That broke the Americans’ record of 1:28.57 that was done at the 2014 World Short Course Championships. The record comes after the Dutch women’s 200 free relay broke the World Record on Friday.

Records in this event have only been recognized by FINA since 2013, and the Dutch will become the 6th country to hold it since (and 9th record-breakers) once the swim is ratified – joining the USA, Russia, Japan, France, and Australia.

The Dutch team of Nylsa Korstanje, Kyle Stolk, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, and Femke Heemskerk combined for the record-breaking swim. The relay was ordered youngest-to-oldest, with Kostanje at 18 years old and Heemskerk at 30.

Comparative Splits:

New Record Old Record Netherlands USA 2017 European SC Championships 2014 World SC Championships Korstanje – 21.42 Josh Schneider – 20.94 Stolk – 20.66 Matt Grevers – 20.75 Kromowidjojo – 23.01 Madison Kennedy – 23.63 Heemskerk – 23.30 Abbey Weitzeil – 23.25 1:28.39 1:28.57

Kromowidjojo’s 23.01 split was the big difference-maker here. She’s the two-time defending World Short Course Champion in the event, and her 3rd leg was what pulled the Dutch well ahead of the World Record line, with the veteran Heemskerk anchoring them for gold and the record.