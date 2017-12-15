Destin Lasco Breaks National Public High School Record in 400m Free

High school sophomore Destin Lasco, who swims for Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey, has broken the National Public High School Record in the 400 short course meters freestyle while racing at his team’s first high school meet after Winter Juniors.

Lasco swam 3:53.30, which breaks the national Public High School Record of 3:54.88 that was done by Bradley Phillips of Oakton High School in Virginia in February of 2010.

Lasco’s Splits:

27.33

30.07

29.94

29.94

29.61

29.48

29.15

27.78

Lasco now holds 3 National High School Records in short course meters – last season, he broke the 100 free (49.95) and 200 IM (2:02.14) in a two-week stretch in January.

Swimming last weekend at the USA Swimming Winter Junior – East Championships (yards), Lasco won the 100 back (46.73) and placed 2nd in both the 200 back (1:41.97) and 100 free (43.62). In the 500 free, the yards equivalent of the 400m free, he was just 11th.

The independent, and unofficial overall, high school records still belong to Martin Grodzki of the Baylor School, who swam 3:51.32 in 2008. Grodzki would go on to swim for Georgia in college, where he won the 500 free and 1650 free in 2012. In the mile, that included an NCAA Record in the event.