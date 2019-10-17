WATCH: More Race Videos from ISL Stop in Naples, Italy

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

After posting the first few race videos from last weekend’s International Swimming League meet in Naples, Italy on Sunday, more have been trickling out throughout the week.

Included among the videos posted are a few of the best races of the weekend, including the men’s 200 IM where Andreas Vazaios of the DC Trident and Mitch Larkin of the Cali Condors tied for 1st place: the first such tie in league history.

Men’s 200 IM: DC Trident’s Andreas Vazaios and Cali Condors’ Mitch Larkin TIE for the win in 1:53.44

Women’s 100 Back: Olivia Smoliga upends the former World Record holder Kylie Masse (56.61)

Men’s 400 Free: The World Record holder Ariarne Titmus cruises to a wire-to-wire win

Women’s 400 Medley Relay: The Cali Condors lead start-to-finish and dominate the 400 medley relay by more than 3 seconds

Men’s 100 Backstroke: Evgeny Rylov beats out the young Italian Simone Sabbioni

Women’s 100 Breaststroke: Lilly King remains unbeaten individually in the ISL.