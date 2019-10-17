WATCH: More Race Videos from ISL Stop in Naples, Italy

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES
- Saturday, October 12th – Sunday, October 13th
- 7:00 pm – 9:00 PM, local time (UTC+2), (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time)
- Naples, Italy
- Piscina Felice Scandalone, Via Giochi del Mediterraneo
- Short Course Meters (SCM)
- Group A: Cali Condors, DC Trident, Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions
- Live stream, event schedule & viewer’s guide
- Day 1 complete results
- Day 2 complete results
After posting the first few race videos from last weekend’s International Swimming League meet in Naples, Italy on Sunday, more have been trickling out throughout the week.
- See Also: Men’s skins race, Women’s skins race, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, men’s 400 medley relay
Included among the videos posted are a few of the best races of the weekend, including the men’s 200 IM where Andreas Vazaios of the DC Trident and Mitch Larkin of the Cali Condors tied for 1st place: the first such tie in league history.
Men’s 200 IM: DC Trident’s Andreas Vazaios and Cali Condors’ Mitch Larkin TIE for the win in 1:53.44
Women’s 100 Back: Olivia Smoliga upends the former World Record holder Kylie Masse (56.61)
Men’s 400 Free: The World Record holder Ariarne Titmus cruises to a wire-to-wire win
Women’s 400 Medley Relay: The Cali Condors lead start-to-finish and dominate the 400 medley relay by more than 3 seconds
Men’s 100 Backstroke: Evgeny Rylov beats out the young Italian Simone Sabbioni
Women’s 100 Breaststroke: Lilly King remains unbeaten individually in the ISL.
Leave a Reply