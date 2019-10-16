Former Coach David Kuck Sues Canyons Aquatic Club For Wrongful Termination

Former coach David Kuck is suing the Canyons Aquatic Club, saying he was fired for reporting alleged wrongdoing by coach Jeremy Anderson, who was later banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The lawsuit, filed today in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses Canyons of a “shameless campaign to silence” Kuck when he tried to report complaints of abuse against Anderson, among other things. The suit includes eight complaints, among them wrongful termination, breach of contract and violation of labor code.

Anderson was on staff with Canyons when Kuck was first hired in July of 2017. Kuck says he noticed abusive behavior by Anderson and immediately reported it to the club’s Board of Directors, but the Board refused to act. When local law enforcement expressed concern about Anderson, the suit says, Canyons allowed Kuck to terminate the coach, but barred Kuck from notifying staff members or parents about the allegations.

By March of 2018, Anderson had been officially added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database of banned individuals. Anderson fled the country to Costa Rica, but officials tracked him down and arrested him there in June. However, Anderson died suddenly in U.S. Marshal custody while being extradited back to the United States.

Later, Kuck says he discovered the club was operating in violation of California law in several areas, but that when he raised the issue to the Board, they terminated him and his wife, while revoking club membership of their three children.

The club did publicly announce its decision not to extend Kuck’s contract in July of this year.

We’ve reached out to Canyons Aquatic Club for comment, but have not yet received a response.